Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460 with WiFi 6 and NavIC navigation system support

Qualcomm has announced three new chipsets in India-- Snapdragon 720G, 662, and 460, with improved connectivity, entertainment, and gaming features. The new chipsets deliver faster 4G internet speeds with new WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 features and are the first SoC to adopt Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) positioning system. The new chips also support the Dual Frequency Global Navigation Satellite System for improved and accurate positioning data.

These chips feature next-generation AI experience across various features such as photography, contextual conversation with voice assistants, and more. The new platforms also support Qualcomm AI Engine and Sensing Hub. With Qualcomm's Location Suite supporting up to seven satellite constellations and the range of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) dubbed NavIC positioning system, expect more accurate location tracking and faster position acquisition making it a robust feature on-chip.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G features

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G is a gaming-centric chipset designed to bring premium gaming and entertainment experiences to mid-range phones. As the chip is manufactured using an 8nm fabrication process, users can experience improved performance and power efficiency.

With select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, users can expect smooth HDR gameplay and immersive experience. Due to the presence of the Spectra 350L ISP, users can enjoy HDR viewing and lag-free video streaming.

The Snapdragon 720G can also capture 4K videos and create up to 192MP photos. It also features the 5th generation AI Engine with advanced Hexagon Tensor Accelerator for new AI experiences.

The new chipset supports download speeds up to 800 Mbps, which ensures fast app downloads and buffer-free video streaming experience. The 720G has an in-built FastConnect 6200 subsystem, which doubles Wi-Fi speed and range for online gaming and browsing.

The Snapdragon 720G supports key Wi-Fi 6 features like 8x8 sounding with multi-user MIMO, which provides twice the improvement over previous-generation devices. Wi-Fi 6 also brings Target Wake Time, which leads to 67% better power management along with Bluetooth 5.1 for advance audio capabilities.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 features

The Snapdragon 662 brings advanced photography and AI capabilities to the 6-series chipsets. It features the Spectra 340T, which supports triple camera setup, AI-based experiences like night photography, and improved biometric authentication. The Spectra 340T ISP enables photo capture in HEIF file format at half the size than the previous generation.

It features Snapdragon X11 LTE modem with download speeds up to 390 Mbps and up to 150Mbps upload speeds that support smooth and stutter-free browsing and streaming.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 features

The successor to the popular Snapdragon 450 chipset that we've previously seen powering the budget segment phones, the Snapdragon 460 brings up to a 70% increase in performance over the former chip. The updated GPU architecture also brings up to a 60% increase in graphics performance than the previous Adreno 506 GPU.

The Snapdragon 460 is equipped with the 3rd generation Qualcomm AI Engine, the Sensing Hub, and the Spectra 340 ISP, which brings in supports for up to three cameras on the back.

The Snapdragon X11 LTE modem provides download speeds up to 390 Mbps and upload speeds up to 150Mbps.

Qualcomm has revealed that smartphones based on Snapdragon 720G are expected to be announced in Q1 2020, while phones powered by Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460 will roll out by the end of 2020 in India.