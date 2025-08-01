Rule the school with a legendary laptop: the speed you need with power for days

When it comes to laptops, "good enough" isn't good enough: you need a system that's as smart as you are, with the stamina to handle the most demanding days and your passion projects too. And that means a PC with a Snapdragon X Series® processor.

Snapdragon X Series processors deliver an unrivalled balance of performance and battery life measured not in hours, but in days. It powers up all your favourite apps and takes care of even the most intensive tasks without breaking a sweat. And it does all of that on a single charge that lasts for days*.

The speed you need to ace everything

To say Snapdragon X Series processors are fast is like saying space is quite big. Snapdragon X Series delivers the kind of performance that makes jaws drop and eyes pop.

All Snapdragon X Series deliver exceptional speed, and the star of the family is the incredible Snapdragon X Elite. It comes with the new Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, which is the leader in performance per watt. In plain English that means blisteringly fast performance and exceptional battery life too: it's available at processor speeds of up to 4.2GHz with up to 64GB of memory. Your PC may look like a laptop, but inside it's a supercomputer.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Battery life that's twice as nice

Snapdragon X Elite isn't just speedy. It’s smart too. It intelligently distributes workloads across the entire system in order to deliver exceptional battery life: twice as long as typical laptops. With up to 22 hours of battery life* from a single charge, your PC powered by Snapdragon X Elite allows you to work or play for several days without needing to find a power outlet. That makes PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite particularly great for anyone who needs to work or study in multiple places that may, or may not have readily available outlets, and for anyone who loves going off grid or going on adventures.

AI like no other

AI's becoming an increasingly important tool for students, and PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite are the perfect partners for generative AI, large language models and other advanced technologies that lesser laptops just cannot cope with. The Snapdragon's incredible speed – it handles up to 45 trillion operations per second – meaning it outperforms rival laptops to bring you a turbo-charged AI experience. And because the Snapdragon X Elite is so efficient, it does it without draining the PC’s battery.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Immersive entertainment

Snapdragon X Elite comes with Snapdragon Sound™ Technology Suite, the cutting-edge sonic system that elevates your audio to deliver high-quality streaming and sensational soundtracks in crystal-clear lossless audio. The premium integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU delivers stunning graphics and deliciously vibrant 5K video for immersive entertainment, delivering supercharged performance with ultra-low power consumption. And the Snapdragon X Elite [1] can make you look good too, with support for 4K HDR webcams that deliver super-sharp video calls and conferencing.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Comprehensive connectivity

When you have a laptop powered by Snapdragon X Elite, you’ll want to take full advantage of its impressive capabilities with incredibly fast wireless connections for both work and entertainment. Snapdragon X Elite delivers just that. With high-performance Wi-Fi 7 and the latest Bluetooth® wireless technologies, you get lightning-fast and incredibly stable wireless connectivity. Additionally, optional support for fast 5G mobile data connections, combined with the long battery life characteristic of Snapdragon processors, makes PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite ideal for travel.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

The perfect partner for you

One of our favorite things about PCs with Snapdragon X Series processors is that there’s one to suit every kind of student, and to suit every budget too. From the ultra-portable Acer Swift Go AI and Microsoft Surface 13 to the massive and massively powerful Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge 16 there are Snapdragon PCs of all sizes and specs – and if you want something even more flexible, there are all kinds of innovative designs such as Lenovo's brilliant IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1, which instantly and effortlessly converts from a laptop to a tablet and has ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7 to make it a perfect portable PC.

What we love most about PCs with Snapdragon X Series processors is that you don't have to compromise. You don't have to pick between high performance and long battery life, because Snapdragon X Series delivers both. And you don't have to settle for a PC that's less than perfect, because Snapdragon X Series powers amazing PCs of all shapes and sizes from all of your favorite names.

Click here to discover how your Snapdragon PC will help you rule the school.