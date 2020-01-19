Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 is live: here are the best deals and offers

Amazon India has kicked-off 2020 with its first, Great Indian Sale. Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Sale from January 19 to 22, with Prime members getting a 12-hour lead-up.

Amazon Prime members got early access to the sale from noon on January 18. The users who have subscribed to Prime membership can shop for exclusive deals and offers from a variety of sellers across a multitude of categories.

Amazon India has also partnered with the State Bank of India for the Great Indian Sale. So, SBI credit cardholders are eligible for a 10% instant discount while shopping during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: best deals and offers

Amazon India is offering up to 40% off on best selling smartphones. There is no-cost EMI option, exchange offers, and total damage protection deals up for grabs as well.

Shoppers can expect mobile phones by brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, LG, Nokia, Realme, Honor, Huawei, 10.or, and Coolpad on offer during the sale.

Mobile accessories like power banks, Bluetooth headsets, cables, cases and covers, screen protectors, mounts, and selfie sticks will also be a part of the sale.

OnePlus 7T at Rs 34,999 (Rs 3,000 off) OnePlus 7T will be up for grabs during the Great Indian Sale starting at Rs 34,999 down from Rs 37,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is a flat discount of Rs 3,000 making it a great value for money offering. The 256GB storage variant has received a discount of Rs 2,000 and will now retail for Rs 37,999 during the Amazon India sale. Additionally, Amazon is offering up to nine months no-cost EMI option along with up to Rs 7,250 off on exchange of old smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro starting at Rs 13,999 Xiaomi's mid-range champion goes on discount for the first time during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020. Also, buyers can avail up to Rs 1,000 off on exchange of old smartphones. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is a great value for money offering with an HDR display, 64MP quad-camera system, MediaTek Helio G90T chip, built-in Alexa and 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo U20 starting at Rs 8,990 (Extra 10% off) Vivo U20 is a budget offering with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 to boot with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and triple camera setup that looks versatile on paper. The U20 is available in two versions-- with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage starting at Rs 9,990 and the other model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 10,990.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A at ₹4,999 (save ₹1,500) Xiaomi's most affordable smartphone, the Redmi 7A, is available at ₹4,999 during the Great Indian Sale 2020. It features a 5.45 HD+ screen, is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, and has a 12MP rear camera. The phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

Apple iPhone XR starting from Rs 44,999 (64GB) Apple iPhone XR is retailing for Rs 44,999 during the sale and is a great deal even if you don't include the additional bank discounts and cashback offers. The phone launched for Rs 74,000 in India, so it's currently at its best price and is a great value for money offering.

Boat wireless headphones starting at Rs 999 (upto 70% off) Looking for a wireless headphone that's light on your pocket and also sounds good enough? Boat is offering upto 70% discount on its range of wireless headphones during the Amazon Great Indian sale 2020.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 at Rs 2,299 Xiaomi's smart fitness tracker now comes with a color AMOLED screen, up to 20 days of battery life, real-time heart monitoring, watch faces, and activity tracker. During the sale, the Mi Band 4 will be up for grabs at Rs 2,299. ICICI debit/credit card users can get up to a 10% additional discount on it as well.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones at Rs 20,490 Sony's flagship noise cancellation headphones WH-1000XM3 are available at a brilliant price of Rs 20,490. Loved by audiophiles, the 1000XM3 has received Rs 6,000 off over its usual retail price of Rs 25,990. The headphone is our top recommendation for people looking to grab some great deals on audio products. Check out our Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones review