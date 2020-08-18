Realme C12 and Realme C15 with 6,000mAh battery launched

The Realme C15 and C12 are now official in India. The company has announced these two budget devices in India today along with a new budget earphone.

The Realme C15 and Realme C12 launch come just a few weeks after the launch of the Realme C11 in India. With three new C series devices, Realme is now looking to completely dominate the sub Rs 10,000 smartphone segment in India. Also, it is worth mentioning both the Realme C12 and Realme C15 are already official in Indonesia.

Some of the common features of the Realme C15 and Realme C12 include a massive 6,000mAh battery, MediaTek G35 processor, 6.5-inch HD+ screen.

Realme C15

(Image credit: Realme)

It features a 6.5- inches HD+ LCD screen. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The Realme C15 houses a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP(f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP(f/2.4) black and white sensor, and a 2MP(f/2.4) retro sensor. While on the front, it has an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens in the waterdrop notch.

This is also Realme’s first device to feature a massive 6000mAh battery. It is supported by an 18W fast charging via Micro USB port. The phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The other features on board include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme C12

(Image credit: Realme)

The cheaper one of the two devices launched by Realme today, the C12 features a 6.5- inches HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Realme C12 houses a triple camera stack at the rear with a 13MP(f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP(f/2.4) B&W shooter, and a 2MP(f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, there is a 5MP(f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Just like the Realme C15, the Realme C12 also packs in a massive 6000mAh battery. However, the charging speed is only 10W here with the micro USB port. The phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Other features include a dedicated micro SD card slot, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme C15 vs Realme C12

Realme C15 vs Realme C12 quick comparison Specs Realme C15 Realme C12 Display 6.5” HD+ 6.5” HD+ Processor MediaTek G35 MediaTek G35 RAM Up to 6GB 3GB ROM Up to 128GB 32GB Rear camera 13+8+2+2MP 13+2+2MP Front camera 8MP 5MP Battery 6,000mAh, 18W 6,000mAh, 10W

Realme Buds Classic

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme’s third wired earphone in India is a bit of a surprise. While everyone was waiting for the Realme Buds 3, the company today unveiled Realme Buds Classic. It is an entry-level wired earphone with a 14.2mm large driver with more focus on the bass. It comes in half in-ear style design and there is a single in-line button with mic to control media and accept/reject calls. And, lastly, they also feature Realme’c iconic cable organizer in yellow colour. They are available in White and Black colour options.

Pricing and availability

Product Price Realme C15 (3GB + 32GB) Rs 9,999 Realme C15 (4GB + 64GB) Rs 10,999 Realme C12 Rs 8,999 Realme Buds Classic Rs 499

The Realme C15 (3GB + 32 GB) is priced at Rs 9,999 and will go on sale from August 27. The 4GB + 64GB version is priced at Rs. 10,999. The Realme C12 is available for Rs 8,999 and will go on sale from August 24. Both will be available on Realme online store and Flipkart. And, lastly the Realme Buds Classic is priced at Rs 499 and will go on sale from August 24. It will be available on Realme online store and Amazon India.