Affordable Realme C11 launched in India

Realme has unveiled a new budget-centric smartphone in India today - the Realme C11. Along with the phone, the company has also announced a new fast-charging power bank.

The Realme C11 was launched in Malaysia recently with MediaTek Helio G35 chipset , making it the world’s first phone to feature the new chipset. The Realme C11 will be the successor to the Realme C3.

Realme C11

The Realme C11 comes with new geometric art design and is available in two new colour options: Rich Green and Rich Grey. Th device also gets a new square camera module design. It features a 6.5-inch 20:9 screen with 1,600 x 720 HD+ resolution. It features a dew-drop design which houses the front camera. Powering the device is the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset with cortex A53 CPU and peak clock speed of 2.3GHz. It is coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clocked at 680MHz.

(Image credit: Realme)

The handset comes in only one configuration - 2GB of RAM with 32GB internal storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot(up to 256GB). On to the optics, the Realme C11 comes with 13MP f/2.2 primary shooter with 2MP f/2.4 portrait lens and over at the front, you get a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture. The camera functionalities include HDR, Chroma Boost modes, and super nightscape mode. The Realme C11 misses out on the fingerprint scanner and instead gets only the face unlock.

It is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro USB slot. It is running on Realme UI based on Android 10. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, and Dual SIM slot. On the sensors front, you get Magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and acceleration sensor. The device weighs around 196 grams and is thick at 9.1mm. The device is also splash resistant.

The Realme C11 is priced at Rs 7,499.

Realme 30W Dart Charge power bank

(Image credit: Realme)

Launched along with the Realme X50 Pro Play in China a couple of months ago, the Realme 30W Dar charger power bank finally made its way to India. It has a capacity of 10,000mAh and the design is more or less the same as the Realme Power Bank 2 that was launched in India the last month.

It comes with a Type-A output and a Type-C port which can be used both as input and output. The power bank weighs at 230 grams and is thick at 17mm. The 30W power bank is 53% faster when compared to the 18W power bank.

Since it comes with 30W input for charging, it can be juiced up in almost 2 hrs with a 30W Dart charger. Further, it is also backwards compatible with 20W, 18W, 15W and 10W chargers. You also get a low-power mode to charge accessories like smartwatch and bands. It also comes with USB- Power Delivery so, you can charge your laptops including the latest MacBook.

The 30W Dart Charge power bank comes with a 15-layer of circuit protection that includes the current, over-power, short circuit, over charger or discharge protection.

Pricing and availability

Product Config Price Realme C11 2+32GB Rs 7,499 30W Dart power bank - Rs 1,999

(Image credit: Realme(YouTube))

The Realme C11 is priced at Rs 7,499 and the 30W Dart power bank is priced at Rs 1,999 and will go on sale from 22 and and 21 July respectively on Flipkart and Realme.com. They will be soon available on offline markets as well.