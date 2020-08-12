Realme C12, Realme C15 to launch in India on August 18

Realme is gearing up to launch two more affordable smartphones under C series in India soon. Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth has confirmed the price segment of the upcoming budget devices.

The devices will be unveiled in India on August 18 and the event will be streamed on YouTube. In a tweet, Madhav said that Realme will have multiple C series smartphones every year. As of now, Realme launched its latest C series device, the C11 priced at Rs 7,499. With Realme C12 and Realme C15 teased and confirmed to launch in India soon, the Realme will try to dominate the sub Rs 10,000 market with its news offering.

Since the Realme C11 falls under the sub Rs 8,000 price bracket, we could see the Realme C12 and C15 under Rs 10,000 and compete with the likes of the Redmi 9 Prime . In the latest Ask Madhav episode, he also confirmed that the C series will have multiple smartphones with Rs 1,000 price difference. Also, the Realme C12 does not necessarily mean the successor to the Realme C11.

We will have not one but multiple products each year in the new #realme C series. We have redesigned it to cover not just the 6K to 8K price segment but even all sub-10K price points. pic.twitter.com/rXcMQQQchvAugust 11, 2020

Furthermore, the Realme C15 was recently spotted on the Realme India support page hinting towards imminent launch. The Realme C15 is already available in Indonesia and the Realme C12 is likely to make its debut in India.

The teaser for the launch is already live on Flipkart and as with other smartphones, the C12 and C15 will also be Flipkart exclusive smartphones. The Realme C12 will sport a 6,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as per the teaser.

Realme C15 specs

It features a 6.5- inches HD+ LCD screen. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The Realme C15 houses a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel retro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. While on the front, it has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens in the waterdrop notch.

This is also Realme’s first device to feature a massive 6000mAh battery. It is supported by an 18W fast charging via Micro USB port. The phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This is a dual-sim smartphone phone that comes with connectivity options like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

In Indonesia, the Realme C15 with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at ~Rs 10,000, the 4+64 is priced at ~Rs 11,000, and the 4+128GB variant is priced at ~Rs 13,000.