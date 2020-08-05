Realme C15 spotted on support page; could be launched in India soon

The Realme C15 could be soon launched in India. The device is currently listed on the company’s support page.

The listing reveals the “Realme C15” name which indicates towards imminent launch. As of now, we do not have any launch date from the company. The listing was first spotted by Fonearena .

The company recently launched the C series device in India, the Realme C11. The Realme C15 was launched in Indonesia recently. In the latest episode of AskMadhav, Realme India’s CEO confirmed that the devices in the C series are not the successor to each other and will be coming in different price point with at least Rs 1,000 price difference. The Realme C series will be Realme’s entry-level offering to the Indian smartphone market.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme C15 specs

Since the device is already launched in Indonesia, we know the complete specs of the device. The Indian variant is also expected to come with the same set of specifications and features. The Realme C15 sports a 6.5- inches LCD screen with a waterdrop notch and an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. It supports expansion up to 256 GB of storage via a microSD card.

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme C15 houses a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel retro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. While on the front, it has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens in the waterdrop notch.

This is also Realme’s first device to feature a massive 6000mAh battery. It is supported by a 18W fast charging via Micro USB port. The phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This is a dual-sim smartphone phone that comes with connectivity options like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pricing

In Indonesia, the Realme C15 with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at ~Rs 10,000, the 4+64 is priced at ~Rs 11,000, and the 4+128GB variant is priced at ~Rs 13,000. It comes in Blue and Silver colour options. In India, we can expect it to come around the same price.