Realms Buds 3 to launch this month, ANC earphones coming soon

Realme is one of the most ambitious smartphone companies and is also the fastest-growing smartphone brand. In a quick span of two years, the company has managed to capture a fair amount of share in most of the segments.

In the latest episode of AskMadhav, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth shared the future product roadmap for the Indian market. The most notable one was the design refresh for its next wired earphone and ANC for the Realme Buds series.

(Image credit: Realme )

The company confirmed that the next-gen wired earphones, the Realme Buds 3 will be launched in India this month. Madhav also said that it’ll come in an all-new design for a wired earphone. Both the Realme Buds and Buds 2 were one of the best affordable wired earphones. The first-gen was priced at Rs 499 and the second-gen Buds was priced at Rs 599. We can expect the Realme Buds 3 wired earphones also to come in the same price segment.

Furthermore, Realme is also working on bringing industry-leading active noise cancellation to the Realme Buds series that will take on the likes of AirPods Pro. Apart from the abovementioned audio accessories, the company is also working on a 55-inch flagship smart TV under the Make in India initiative. In the future, the company is also expected to launch other AIoT products such as car accessories, backpacks, luggage cases, and more under the 1+4+N product strategy.

Talking about the offline store, he said that the Realme smart store in Haryana is now open and soon they’re planning to expand their presence pan India. Realme is also considering entering the Laptop segment in India. If this happens soon, it’ll most take on the Mi NoteBook 14 series and Honor’s MagicBook 15 laptops.

Lastly, he also confirmed that Realme will not pre-install any apps that are banned by the Indian government and starting August a new OTA will be sent out to Realme devices that will enable the option to uninstall certain pre-installed apps.