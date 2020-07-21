Realme C15 with 6,000mAh battery breaks cover

Considering how the Realme C11 just launched a few days back, we wouldn't be surprised if you rubbed your eyes after reading this headline. But yes, Realme is back again with another new C-series phone - the Realme C15.

The handset is officially set to launch in Indonesia. It is launching almost a month after the Realme C11 with a similar camera layout and a humongous battery.

Realme started teasing a new smartphone with a huge 6,000mAh battery a few days back. Now, the company has confirmed the Realme C15 moniker that will carry the huge battery and has scheduled an event on July 28th in Indonesia.

The company has already made a page live on its website and the event is scheduled to begin at 13:00 Western Indonesian Time(11.30 AM IST). The teaser page shortly reveals a design of the phone and it looks a lot like the recently launched C11.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Realme) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Realme) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Realme)

There is a taller display with a waterdrop notch at the front. We can spot a charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and speaker grills at the bottom. However, we are not sure if the port itself is a USB-C or a micro-USB.

At the back, there is the same squircle camera layout found on the C11 but the C15 has four sensors inside the layout and a flashlight sits beneath the housing. This is accompanied by a fingerprint sensor at the top and a realme logo at the bottom.

The internals, however, remain a mystery. The teaser page has revealed just the 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W quick charging. But we are sure that more teasers are on the way as we approach the week. Also, we can expect an upgraded SoC on the C15 as the younger C11 was the first to use Mediatek’s budget G35 SoC .

Set your alarms for this one. #realmeC11, your #BiggerBatteryLargerDisplay upgrade is finally up for grabs!Sale starts tomorrow at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart.Know more: https://t.co/ngUm6PdyDO pic.twitter.com/jlLKSJUWFTJuly 21, 2020

The teaser page also reveals that the device will go for sale on the same day i.e., July 28th at 18:00 WIB which the company calls as Hate-to-wait sale. Realme has not bumped into the category of huge phones yet.

When the company already has a bag of devices from $100-$300 bracket with batteries around 5,000mAh, it will be interesting to see how Realme places the C15 between them.