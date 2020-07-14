Realme teases a smartphone with a massive 6,000mAh battery

Big batteries are part of most budget smartphones these days and Realme is one among them attempting to consistently pack in big batteries on their devices. Now, Realme is gearing up to launch a new phone with 6,000mAh battery soon.

Realme has a wide range of smartphones from a budget to a 5G enabled flagship smartphone. While most of the Realme’s smartphones pack in big batteries (4,000mAh+), we haven’t seen any Realme device with such a huge power bank.

Realme has officially started teasing the new device with 6,000mAh battery. The news comes from Palson Yi, Marketing Director, Realme Indonesia who shared it via his Instagram account recently. The post also made it clear that the upcoming smartphone with the massive battery will be launched in Indonesia first and could make its way to other countries including India later on.

In the post, Palson said that the Realme community have been asking for a device with massive battery capacity and soon they will be unveiling one in Indonesia.

Previously, a Realme device with 6,000mAh battery was spotted on TUV certification with model number “BLP793”. The listing revealed that the upcoming handset will sport a 6,000mAh (typical) and 5,860mAh (minimum) battery making it the largest battery capacity ever ion a Realme device. The device name is yet to be known for the time being.

Apart from Realme, Samsung M series is the one series that has a massive 6,000mAh battery. This Realme handset will definitely give Samsung M series a run for its money when it is made available.

Since Realme has already updated their C series and i series with Realme C11 and Realme 6i respectively, this could come under the Realme 7 series or this could just end up as an entirely new series.

In other news, Realme is also working on a 120W Ultra Dart charging solution which is expected to launch soon.