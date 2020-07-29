Realme C15 debuts with a quad-camera setup, Helio G35 and a massive battery

After a bit of teasing around, Realme has announced a fully loaded smartphone - Realme C15 in Indonesia. The C lineup of smartphones in Realme is the entry-level devices that are aimed at budget smartphone users. This new smartphone is a successor to the Realme C11 that was recently launched in India.

The Realme C15 comes with somewhat similar specifications as its predecessor C11. It has the same processor; however, the primary differences can be counted as a quad-camera setup and a bumped-up battery pack.

Realme C15 price and India availability

The Realme C15 comes in Marine Blue and Seagull Silver colour options and is available in multiple storage and memory variants. The Indonesian pricing of Realme C15 can be found below:

Variant Price in Indonesia Approx INR Price 3GB RAM, 64 GB storage Rp 1,999,000 Rs. 10,000 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage Rp 2,199,000 Rs. 11,000 4GB RAM, 128 GB storage Rp 2,299,000 Rs. 13,000

The company has not yet revealed anything around the availability of Realme C15 in India. As the C11 has already been launched in the country, you can expect its successor to make it to the Indian shores within a couple of months.

Realme C15 specifications and features

The Realme C15 sports a 6.5- inches LCD with a waterdrop notch and an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The phone does support memory expansion up to 256 GB of storage with the help of a micro SD card.

It houses a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel retro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. While on the front, it has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed in the waterdrop notch.

A massive 6000 mAh battery powers the device and comes with an 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This is a dual-sim smartphone phone that comes with connectivity options like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, MicroUSB, and 3.5mm Audio jack.

