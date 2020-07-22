Realme C11 goes on sale for the first time in India today

The Realme C11 will go on sale for the first time in India today. It is Realme’s latest affordable phone which was unveiled in India last week along with 30W Dart charge power bank.

The Realme C11 will be available in Flipkart starting 12 noon today on Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 7,499 and will be available in two colour options: Rich Green and Rich Grey.

Check out Realme C11 on Flipkart

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme C11 specs

The handset comes in only one configuration - 2GB of RAM with 32GB internal storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot(up to 256GB). On to the optics, the Realme C11 comes with 13MP f/2.2 primary shooter with 2MP f/2.4 portrait lens and over at the front, you get a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture. The camera functionalities include HDR, Chroma Boost modes, and super nightscape mode. The Realme C11 misses out on the fingerprint scanner and instead gets only the face unlock.

It is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro USB slot. It is running on Realme UI based on Android 10. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, and Dual SIM slot. On the sensors front, you get Magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and acceleration sensor. The device weighs around 196 grams and is thick at 9.1mm. The device is also splash resistant.

Realme will be announcing yet another smartphone in India this week dubbed Realme 6i. It is said to be a rebranded version of Realme 6s which was launched in Europe recently. It is very similar to Realme 6 the only major difference is the rear camera. The Realme 6i is expected to come with a 48MP setup instead of a 64MP quad-camera array. The device will be launched in India on July 24.