Realme C12, Realme C15 teased to launch soon in India

The Realme C series is an entry-level offering from the company which usually has just one model at a time. But Realme looks to have changed its mind with respect to it. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has just tweeted about a new Realme C series phone heading our way soon. Moreover, a video teaser has also revealed that the new models will be the Realme C15 and the unreleased Realme C12.

The Realme C15, that launched in Indonesia, is a slightly better variant of the Realme C11. Chiefly, it contains a 6,000mAh battery compared to the 5,000mAh battery on the Realme C11. Moreover, the Realme C15 has faster 18W charging while the former has 10W charging. In addition, there are a couple of additional 2MP camera sensors on the rear and more importantly an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. This does make the Realme C15 a more juicy proposition compared to the Realme C11. However, it’s obvious that it will be a bit more expensive as well.

Redefining what entry-level value king #realme C series stands for, we're launching multiple phones for the diverse needs of Sub-10K segment users. In this video, you'll see why #realmeC3 was followed by #realmeC11 & not C4. pic.twitter.com/IjbstM0XwzAugust 7, 2020

That said, Sheth also confirmed that all the devices including Realme C15 and the unannounced C12 will be placed under the ₹10,000 ($133) category. In the video, he talked about why the company skipped the C4 naming and jumped to the C11. He said that the new devices are exactly not the successors of previous generations but placed at different price points to cater the needs.

He added that the new C series will henceforth be aimed at being budget smartphones under ₹10,000 which was the case with the earlier launched Realme C11. Coming back, the Realme C15 has a 6.5-inch LCD display and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Powered by the same Mediatek Helio G35 SoC, the device has 13MP main, an 8MP ultra-wide, two 2MP sensors. The front has an 8MP selfie shooter. The C12, on the other hand, is still a mystery.