MediaTek 700 5G chipset for budget and mid-segment smartphones announced

At a virtually held annual summit, chipset maker MediaTek has announced a new Dimensity 700 chipset for the budget and mid-segment smartphones. This along with the recently announced Dimensity 720 chipset can help provide a boost to 5G adoption.

The new Dimensty 700 processor is built on a 7nm manufacturing process and will start shipping out in the first quarter next year. It will be powering devices in the $250 price range. This is an octa-core processor with two Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.2Ghz and six Cortex-A55 cores. There is a Mali-G57 MCU GPU, that is also present on the Helio G80 SoCs, to take care of graphic-intensive tasks.

The highlight of this chipset is 5G connectivity and MediaTek claims the Dimensity 700 SoC supports 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) and Dual 5G SIM. You’ll also get Dual Standby and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) that offers improved audio quality compared to the previous generation chipsets. It will come with global 5G NR band support and MediaTek’s “5G UltraSave” power-saving technology.

(Image credit: Mediatek)

Keeping up with the competition, this chipset will be able to offer support for 48MP or 64MP single cameras and will offer improved photography experience thanks to AI-powered features like AI-bokeh, AI-colour and AI-beauty apart from multi-frame noise reduction.

The chipset will support 90Hz refresh rate, staple these days in most mid-range smartphones, FHD+ resolution, and up to LPDDR4X support. MediaTek also mentioned that this processor will support multiple digital assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant etc.

The chipset will also offer support for GPS, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and support for the Indian GPS navigation system NAVIC will also be present.

Chromebook SoC’s MT8195 and MT8192

Apart from the 5G chipset for smartphones, MediaTek also announced a couple of chipsets for Chromebooks. The MT8192 is built with a 7nm process and is apt for the affordable Chromebooks while the MT81954 is built for the premium Chromebooks and is made with 6nm technology.

The MT8195 comes equipped with an octa-core CPU with four brand-new Cortex-A78 CPU cores and four Cortex-A55 cores that are able to handle multiple background tasks easily while still offering impressive battery life. It also features a Mali G57 GPU, APU 3.0 machine learning silicon with four TOPS of performance and an ability to output up to three simultaneous displays.

For media and content consumption, the MT8195 has support for Dolby Vision, 7.1 surround sound audio and a Codec AV1 hardware video accelerator.

As mentioned above, the MT8192 is designed to power budget and affordable Chromebooks, it comes with an octa-core design with 4x Cortex-A76 and 4x Cortex-A55 cores, you can find the same Mali-G57 graphics in this chipset and it has APU 2.0 silicon (2.4 TOPS).

It can support up to two external displays with full HD resolution simultaneously and can support wide quad high definition (WQHD) displays with standard 60Hz refresh-rates, or FullHD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh-rate.

The company says the devices powered by the MT8192 will be available to purchase by Q2 next year while the Chromebooks powered by MT8195 will land on a “later date.”