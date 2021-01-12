MediaTek’s next Dimensity chipset to launch on January 20

MediaTek’s Dimensity series chipsets became one of the most popular SoCs in 2020. It was found on many budget, mid-range and even flagship smartphones. While it hardly made it out of China, the company has scheduled an event in China for January 20. Also, the Dimensity series will finally land in India later this month.

The January 20 event from MediaTek is said to bring superior technology and upgraded experience in the Dimensity series. The company is expected to launch more on one Dimensity series chipset on the day.

(Image credit: MediaTek)

MediaTek has already confirmed that it’s working on 6nm flagship chipset for smartphones. The chipset was found on the AnTuTu benchmark a few weeks back and surprisingly, the upcoming SoC secured better score in comparison with Snapdragon 865. The chipset name is still a mystery and this might launch on January 20 in China.

Going by the previous track record, the upcoming 6nm based chipset might be the successor to the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset. Rumours suggest the silicon company is working on two 6nm based chipsets which in on the cards to launch soon. And, as per the previous teaser, the chipset will have 3.0GHz clock speed.

The previously leaked MediaTek MT6893 is likely to be branded under the Dimensity series. It is an octa-core chipset with quad-core Cortex-A78 CPUs and four Cortex-A55 CPUs. The graphics will be handled by Mali-G77 GPU, and the number of cores is unknown at the moment. In terms of scoring, the chipset achieved a total of 6,22,409 points - 1,75351 CPU score, 2,35,175 GPU score, 1,23,535 MEM (memory) score and lastly 88,348 in the UX score.

In the overall performance, MediaTek comfortably beats the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Further, the chipset is said to come with support for 5G. Recently, MediaTek surpassed Qualcomm as the top smartphone chip supplier.