Realme X7 Max price in India, launch date and specs

The Realme X7 Max is the company’s upcoming smartphone for India, expanding the X7 series to another price point.

It is a rebranded Realme GT Neo from China, making it the first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 -powered smartphone in the country. As of now, there don’t seem to be any major differences for the Indian variant except the name.

The Realme X7 Max was originally supposed to be unveiled on May 4, but the launch has been pushed back by a couple of weeks due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The new date has not been announced yet, but it shouldn’t be too far now.

In the near future, devices such as the OnePlus Nord 2 and Poco F3 GT are expected to sport the same Dimensity 1200 chipset. All of them will be around the Rs 30,000 price point .

Until then, here is everything we know about the Realme X7 Max.

The Realme X7 Max launch date was May 4, but the company decided to postpone the unveiling. A new date is yet to be mentioned, but it is expected to be in mid-May — when eCommerce and logistics are back on track in India.

Realme X7 Max should have a price tag similar to the X7 Pro at around Rs 30,000. It’s unclear how the two phones will be differentiated as both have a lot of other similarities too. For reference, the Realme GT Neo is priced at CNY 1,799 (~Rs 20,500) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, CNY 1,999 (~Rs 22,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 2,299 (~Rs 26,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Realme X7 Max specs and features

Along with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 , the Realme X7 Max will come in two configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. These further suggest that it will be a flagship smartphone with a premium price point. Colour options will be Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black and Milky Way, as exclusively confirmed earlier by TechRadar India.

Assuming no other changes from the GT Neo, the Realme X7 Max has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There’s also an under-display fingerprint scanner.

For photography, the flagship has a triple-camera array on the rear: a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera.

The Realme X7 Max runs off a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W Super Dart charging, and should take less than an hour to go from empty to full.