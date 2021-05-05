Poco F3 GT price in India, launch date, specs and more

Poco has now become a household name in the Indian market, but most of its business revolves around budget smartphones . That is about to change as the company is now expected to being the Poco F3 GT to the country — its first true flagship since 2018.

The Poco F1 was a very unique smartphone as it was priced way lower than other devices with similar specifications. For around Rs 20,000, it had internals that were seen on phones almost twice as expensive. Even today, very few phones have been able to match that proposition, leaving many fans hoping for a successor.

It seems like that is about to change, as the company is now rumoured to bring the Poco F3 GT to global markets, including India. It will be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming phone from China, which was launched a few weeks ago.

We might be a few months away, but this time, it does seem like the Poco F3 GT will launch in India. Notably, the Poco F2 Pro and Poco F3 did not come to India. The Poco X3 Pro remains the top-of-the-line offering here.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Poco F3 GT flagship smartphone for India.

Earlier this year, Anuj Sharma confirmed that Poco will launch a premium flagship smartphone in India. While the Poco F3 was not it, some code-digging revealed that the Redmi K40 Gaming phone could launch in India as the Poco F3 GT, as both of them shared the same model number. Xiaomi is known to do such rebranding exercises across its portfolio, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it does the same for other countries as well.

There’s no official confirmation on the existence of the Poco F3 GT yet. However, it is expected to be unveiled in the coming months itself. Based on the speed of new leaks, the launch shouldn’t be too far, but the ongoing lockdown could have delayed things by a bit. It has also been listed on the Google Play Console, which is usually a step before a phone goes global.

In China, the Redmi K40 Gaming phone starts at CNY 1,999 (~Rs 23,000) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, CNY 2,199 (~Rs 25,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 2,399 (~Rs 28,000) for 8GB + 256GB and CNY 2,699 (~Rs 31,000) for 12GB + 256GB. Poco is known to be very competitive, so the Poco F3 GT price in India should be on the same lines.

Poco F3 GT specs and features

Based on the information currently available and Xiaomi’s history, if and when the Poco F3 GT launches, it shouldn’t be too different from its Chinese counterpart. Here’s what you can expect.

The Poco F3 GT will be one of the first smartphones to be powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset , which is MediaTek’s current flagship chipset. Built on the 6nm process, it has eight cores with one Ultra Arm Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 Super cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz.

Gamers will appreciate the 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, 10-bit colour, etc. For audio, there are two stereo speakers with Sound by JBL, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification. The Poco F3 GT’s gaming-centric features include retractable shoulder buttons of gaming, an 11,540 sqmm vapour chamber for thermal management, a 4D vibration motor for haptics, custom antenna placement, and more.

Cameras are unlikely to be its strong suit, as with most gaming phones . The Poco F3 GT has a triple-camera array consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro shooter. The phone houses a large 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging, which is claimed to take about 42 minutes for a full charge.