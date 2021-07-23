Poco F3 GT launched: 67W charging, 120Hz AMOLED, 64MP camera and more

The Poco F3 GT is now official and is the most expensive phone from the brand in India. Arriving 3 years after the Poco F1, here’s what the brand’s new flagship has to offer.

The original Poco F1 set a new price to performance record in 2018, but it didn’t get a successor for a long time. The hiatus ended with the Poco X3 Pro earlier this year, but it didn’t reinvent the wheel. The company is following a new approach with the Poco F3 GT that isn’t just driven by performance but also takes into consideration aspects such as the design and a premium experience.

Launched on July 23, the Poco F3 GT is priced at Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB+128GB variant, Rs 28,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 30,999 for the top 12GB+256GB model. It will be available on Flipkart starting July 26, with pre-orders opening on July 24. Colour options include Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver.

For the first week (till August 2), all the variants will be available with a Rs 1,000 discount, which will go down to Rs 500 for the second week (till August 9), before going up to the actual selling price. ICICI Bank cardholders will be eligible for a Rs 1,000 instant discount.

Poco F3 GT specifications

The Poco F3 GT shares most of its design, specs and features with the Chinese Redmi K40 Gaming edition. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM. It supports the N77 and N78 5G bands in India . There’s a vapour chamber as well as a graphite cooling structure for thermal management.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Poco) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Poco) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Poco)

Design is another strength of the Poco F3 GT with a bunch of thoughtful additions. The Series 7000 aluminium frame has curved edges, flat corners and concave top and bottom to offer better ergonomics in either location. The flash module is the shape of a flash, while the camera housing has RGB lights around it. There are two physical shoulder triggers for gaming that retract into the body when not in use. Even the speakers are positioned in such a way that landscape gaming will not muffle them.

The Poco F3 GT is the first device from the brand to offer an AMOLED display. Called “Turbo AMOLED”, it has a 6.67-inch screen with 120Hz variable refresh rate, 10-bit colour, HDR10 certification, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and up to 480Hz touch response rate.

For photography, the Poco F3 GT has a triple camera array with a 64MP f/1.65 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The battery is rated at 5,065mAh and supports 67W fast charging, with the charger included in the box. Other features include Gorilla Glass 5 protection, IP53 rating, Dolby Atmos, etc.

It will compete with the new OnePlus Nord 2 which starts at Rs 27,999.