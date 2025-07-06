Live
I've been covering Prime Day TV deals for eight years - here are the 25 best OLED, 4K, QLED TVs that I'd buy right now
Early Prime Day TV deals are live - shop my top picks from $79.99
We are just two days away from Prime Day (kicking off on July 8), which means early Prime Day TV deals are live. As a Prime Day veteran with eight years of experience covering the sale, TV deals are my specialty - I love finding bargains on best-rated TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Insignia.
To help you find all the best early Prime Day TV deals, I've combed through Amazon's site, as well as leftover 4th of July sales from Best Buy and Walmart, to compile a list of today's top offers. I've selected highly rated displays that've been reviewed here at TechRadar, as well as popular budget TVs with prices starting at just $79.99.
Below, you'll find today's top early deals at a glance, followed by the full list of Prime Day TV deals, categorized by size and a special selection for OLED displays. I'll also be live-blogging Amazon's best early deals, highlighting my favorite offers throughout the day.
Keep in mind that while the adage is to wait for Amazon's official sale to find the best prices, today's early deals are very good. All the deals listed below are on sale for record-low prices that I don't expect to drop much further at next week's sale.
Today's best early Prime Day TV deals at glance
- Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was
$169.99now $79.99
- Insignia 50-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV:
was $299.99now $179.99
- Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was
$399.99now $259.99
- Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV:
was $549.99now $339.99
- LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV:
was $1,799.99now $1,496.99 at Amazon
- LG 65-inch C4 OLED TV: was
$2,699.99now $1,196.99
- Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV:
was $649.99now $399.99
Prime Day OLED TV deals
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $549.99. Ranked among our top TV picks as the best budget OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can achieve. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
The S90F OLED TV was just released in April of this year, and Samsung has a $200 discount on the 55-inch model. The S90D OLED TV delivers an outstanding picture, thanks to the quantum dot OLED technology and Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen3 processor. You're also getting extensive gaming features and Samsung's impressive Tizen operating system.
The Sony Bravia 3 is one of the more affordable options in the manufacturer's range of high-end displays, and this one is designed with many PlayStation 5 features in mind. It's a great option if you want an OLED display for gaming that offers a smooth experience and excellent image quality, thanks to enhancements like Dolby Vision HDR.
The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day sale, the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $1,696.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.
If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Best Buy has Samsung's 77-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Sony's all-new Bravia 8 OLED TV is the successor to the popular Bravia 8 model and offers improved brightness, an impressive picture, and an overall premium picture experience that Sony OLED TVs are known for. It's also an excellent TV for gamers, with exclusive features for PS5. Today's early Prime Day deal is a new record-low price and a fantastic buy if you're wanting one of the best Sony OLED TVs on the market.
60-75 inch Prime Day TV deals
Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size, and it's back in stock at Walmart. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
If you're shopping for a big-screen budget TV, this Insignia 70-inch display is an outstanding deal at only $329.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, allowing you to use your voice to control your TV.
A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.
Samsung's cheapest TV deal is the popular 75-inch DU7200 Series display on sale for only $549.99. The entry-level TV from Samsung features a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an intuitive Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $600.
Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.
Amazon's 75-inch Omni Mini-LED Series QLED TV is on sale for its lowest price yet. The Mini-LED TV delivers an immersive viewing experience, supporting HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision. Plus, you can easily find your favorite content thanks to the built-in Fire TV interface.
The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.
50-59 inch Prime Day TV deals
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $179.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.
Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $379.99 - an incredible price. The 2025 TV features Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior color reproduction. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.
Thanks to its incredible value, Amazon's Fire TV brand is among the top sellers on Prime Day. Amazon's 4-Series Fire TV offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's early Prime Day deal is back at its lowest price.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $339.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.
32-49 inch Prime Day TV deals
Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $138 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
Amazon's early Prime Day deals include this 40-inch 2-Series smart TV for just $169.99. For that price, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
You can get the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV for just $149.99 - an incredible price. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $799.99 and includes a free Slim Fit Wall Mount. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
I'm TechRadar's lead for US deals and TV discounts, and I've been doing this for the last eight years. I've significantly more experience than that, though – I've worked in e-commerce for 11 years. No one has combed through more deals than I, I promise you.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Need a Fire TV Stick?
If you need a streaming device for your brand-new TV, Amazon's early Prime Day sale also has discounts on its best-selling Amazon Fire TV Stick lineup. My recommendation is for the best-selling 4K model, which is on sale for only $24.99, thanks to today's 50% discount.
It's a solid streaming stick that streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K:
was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
Today's cheapest TV deal
If you're looking for a great TV deal, Amazon's early Prime Day sale features the Insignia 32-inch Fire TV for just $79.99.
This is an incredible price if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you get the Fire TV experience built-in, along with an Alexa voice remote, all for under $100.
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV:
was $169.99 now $79.99 at Amazon
A 75-inch smart TV for $399.99
In terms of value for money, not much can beat this Toshiba C350. For under $400, you get a massive 75-inch 4K display with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for your everyday viewing.
Access to streaming apps is easy with Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as a QLED or OLED display, but it's a smart choice if you're on a tight budget and just want a large, high-quality TV.
Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV:
was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon
Save $1,000 on a 2025 OLED TV
I highlighted the LG C4 earlier, but its predecessor, the LG C5, also has an incredible discount ahead of Prime Day. LG's 65-inch C5 OLED TV is now on sale for $1,696.99, thanks to a $1,000 discount. That's a record-low price and an incredible discount for a newly released OLED display.
Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.
LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV:
was $2,696.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon
We love a cheap big-screen TV
I promise I'll get back to Amazon, but I have to feature another TV deal from Best Buy. The retailer's 4th of July sale has the Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for a stunningly low price of only $329.99, which beats Amazon's current offer.
The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, allowing you to use your voice to control your TV.
Insignia 70-inch F50 Series HD 4K Fire TV:
was $499.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy
The best anti-Prime Day TV deal
Like I said earlier, today isn't just about early Prime Day deals. Retailers like Best Buy have 4th of July sales that are still live, and they include really good TV deals. My pick for the best anti-Prime Day TV deal is the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV, on sale for only $549.99.
Ranked among our top TV picks as the best budget OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can achieve. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy
A Prime Day favorite
Amazon's own brand of Fire TVs are always deeply discounted during Prime Day, and my favorite early deal is the all-new 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV, on sale for just $259.99 – a record-low price.
The 4K TV supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.
Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV:
was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon
Today's best premium TV deal
Kicking off with the best Prime Day TV deal - LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99. That's a whopping $1,500 discount and a new record-low price.
The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide thanks to its exceptional brightness, impressive gaming features, and sleek design. It's the most popular TV deal that I write about, and I can't imagine you'll find a better price at Amazon's official Prime Day sale.
LG 65-inch C4 OLED TV: was
$2,699.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon
Welcome to our live Prime Day TV deals coverage
Welcome to today's live coverage of Amazon's best early Prime Day TV deals. While Amazon's official sale doesn't kick off till July 8, the retailer has incredible deals on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs that you can shop right now.
I'm examining the price history of best-selling TVs from all the top brands that the team here at TechRadar has reviewed. I will only highlight the best TV deals, so you can be guaranteed you're walking away with a bargain.
There are also impressive offers at Best Buy and Walmart, thanks to left-over 4th of July sales. I've included those deals as well to give you today's best TV deals around the web.