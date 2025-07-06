We are just two days away from Prime Day (kicking off on July 8), which means early Prime Day TV deals are live. As a Prime Day veteran with eight years of experience covering the sale, TV deals are my specialty - I love finding bargains on best-rated TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Insignia.



To help you find all the best early Prime Day TV deals, I've combed through Amazon's site, as well as leftover 4th of July sales from Best Buy and Walmart, to compile a list of today's top offers. I've selected highly rated displays that've been reviewed here at TechRadar, as well as popular budget TVs with prices starting at just $79.99.

Below, you'll find today's top early deals at a glance, followed by the full list of Prime Day TV deals, categorized by size and a special selection for OLED displays. I'll also be live-blogging Amazon's best early deals, highlighting my favorite offers throughout the day.

Keep in mind that while the adage is to wait for Amazon's official sale to find the best prices, today's early deals are very good. All the deals listed below are on sale for record-low prices that I don't expect to drop much further at next week's sale.

Today's best early Prime Day TV deals at glance

Prime Day OLED TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $549.99. Ranked among our top TV picks as the best budget OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can achieve. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Samsung 55-inch S90F OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung The S90F OLED TV was just released in April of this year, and Samsung has a $200 discount on the 55-inch model. The S90D OLED TV delivers an outstanding picture, thanks to the quantum dot OLED technology and Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen3 processor. You're also getting extensive gaming features and Samsung's impressive Tizen operating system.

Sony Bravia 3 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $698 at Amazon The Sony Bravia 3 is one of the more affordable options in the manufacturer's range of high-end displays, and this one is designed with many PlayStation 5 features in mind. It's a great option if you want an OLED display for gaming that offers a smooth experience and excellent image quality, thanks to enhancements like Dolby Vision HDR.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day sale, the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,696.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $1,696.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.

Samsung 77-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Best Buy has Samsung's 77-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Sony Bravia 8 II 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,499.99 now $2,998 at Amazon Sony's all-new Bravia 8 OLED TV is the successor to the popular Bravia 8 model and offers improved brightness, an impressive picture, and an overall premium picture experience that Sony OLED TVs are known for. It's also an excellent TV for gamers, with exclusive features for PS5. Today's early Prime Day deal is a new record-low price and a fantastic buy if you're wanting one of the best Sony OLED TVs on the market.

60-75 inch Prime Day TV deals

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $428 now $348 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size, and it's back in stock at Walmart. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.

Samsung 75-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $649.99 now $549.99 at Samsung Samsung's cheapest TV deal is the popular 75-inch DU7200 Series display on sale for only $549.99. The entry-level TV from Samsung features a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an intuitive Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $600.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $569.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.

50-59 inch Prime Day TV deals

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

Samsung 55-inch U8000F Series Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $379.99 - an incredible price. The 2025 TV features Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior color reproduction. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $279.99 at Amazon Thanks to its incredible value, Amazon's Fire TV brand is among the top sellers on Prime Day. Amazon's 4-Series Fire TV offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's early Prime Day deal is back at its lowest price.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV: was $549.99 now $339.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $339.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.

32-49 inch Prime Day TV deals

Roku 32-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $179.99 now $138 at Walmart Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $138 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $169.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $799.99 and includes a free Slim Fit Wall Mount. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Deals selected by Deals selected by Mackenzie Frazier Senior Deals Editor I'm TechRadar's lead for US deals and TV discounts, and I've been doing this for the last eight years. I've significantly more experience than that, though – I've worked in e-commerce for 11 years. No one has combed through more deals than I, I promise you.

