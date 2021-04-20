Exclusive: Realme X7 Max colours and configurations leaked ahead of Indian launch

Realme is about to add another mid-range smartphone to its portfolio in India in the form of the Realme X7 Max. Here are all the variants that will be available, in terms of storage, RAM and colour options.

As the name suggests, the Realme X7 Max will be a part of the X7 series of 5G flagships, which already consists of the Realme X7 and X7 Pro which came to India in February . The company has been quickly adding Dimensity-powered 5G devices to its lineup, and the X7 Max will be another smartphone in that range.

Our retail sources tell us that the Realme X7 Max will be available in two configurations, 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Colour options will include Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black and Milky Way — with the latter expected to be a funkier finish while the other two will be relatively understated.

(Image credit: Realme)

Based on the preliminary information, it could be based on the Realme X7 Pro Ultra (Realme X7 Pro Extreme locally), which launched in China earlier this month. If there are no spec changes in the Indian counterpart, the Realme X7 Max will be an alternative to the Realme X7 Pro, with some upgrades and some downgrades.

As for specifications, it is likely to sport the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset – which also powers the Realme X7 Pro. Apart from that, the Realme X7 Max is expected to offer a curved 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, triple-cameras with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter, a 32MP selfie camera, etc.

The battery size and charging speed will be the same, with a 4,500mAh pack and 65W Super Dart charging. Interestingly, it is significantly slimmer and lighter, coming in at 7.8mm and 170g.

Further, the availability of only high storage and RAM variants suggests that the Realme X7 Max will be a high-end flagship. But with the flagship Realme GT Neo on the horizon and a lack of new devices at the Rs 25,000 mark, we wouldn’t be surprised if the upcoming mid-ranger will undercut the existing Realme X7 Pro.

In China, the Realme X7 Ultra starts at CNY 2,399 (~Rs 28,000) for the 8+128GB and the 12+256GB variant is priced at CNY 2699 (~Rs 31,000).