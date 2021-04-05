Trending

Realme X7 Pro Ultra with Dimensity 1000 Plus launched in China

Not the upgrades you expect

Realme X7 Pro Ultra
(Image credit: Realme)

Realme has yet another flagship phone powered by the Dimensity series chipset in China with the launch of the Realme X7 Pro Ultra(Extreme Edition as per the machine translation). The Realme X7 Pro Ultra, on paper, sounds link an upgrade from the Realme X7 Pro, but that’s not the case here. 

The Realme X7 Pro is sleeker than the Realme X7 Pro but had to sacrifice a few features like an in-display fingerprint scanner, 120Hz refresh rate, and a camera. The Realme X7 Pro Ultra is the third member in the X7 series after the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro.

Realme X7 Pro Ultra specs

Realme X7 Pro Ultra

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme X7 Pro is one of the cheapest phones with a curved display to launch in recent times. You get a 6.55-inch Samsung made AMOLED screen with curved edges on both sides. The refresh rate is down to 90Hz from 120Hz on the Realme X7 Pro. Also, the company has let go of the in-display fingerprint scanner to include the side-mounted fingerprint scanner. 

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus processor, an octa-core SoC built on a 7nm fabrication process and a clock speed of 2.6Ghz. It is a 5G capable chipset. The Realme X7 Pro Ultra comes in two variants - 8+128GB and 12+256GB. In terms of battery, there is a 4,500mAh unit with support for a 65W fast charge. 

Lastly, in the camera department,  there is a primary 64MP(f/1.8) camera, an 8MP(f/2.3) and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfies are being handled by a 32MP punch-hole camera. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, superlinear speaker, Dolby Audio, and Hi-Res audio certification. The device runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

Realme X7 Pro

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Realme X7 Pro UltraRealme X7 Pro
Display6.55" FHD+ curved6.55" FHD+ flat
Refresh rate90Hz120Hz
ProcerssorDimensity 1000 PlusDimensity 1000 Plus
RAM8/12GB 8GB
Storage128/256GB128GB
Rear camera64+8+2MP64+8+2+2MP
Front camera32MP32MP
Battery4500mAh, 65W4500mAh, 65W
SoftwareAndroid 11Android 10
Biometrics Side mountedIn-display
Weight170g184g
Thickness7.88.5
Price~Rs 26,800Rs 29,999

Realme X7 Ultra price 

The Realme X7 Ultra starts at CNY 2,399(~Rs 26,800) for the 8+128GB and the 12+256GB variant is priced at CNY 2699 which is roughly Rs 30,200. It is available in Black Clever Forest and Fantasy colour options. 

