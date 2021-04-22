Realme 8 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 launched in India

Realme 8 5G has been launched in India today as the first phone in India to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. It is the third device in the Realme 8 series. The Realme 8 5G is also now the cheapest 5G phone in India undercutting the Realme Narzo 30 Pro.

The Realme 8 5G joins the Realme 8 Pro and the Realme 8 Pro in the series. From the naming, it might look like the Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 4G have a lot in common apart from the chipset. Well, that’s not the case here - there are a lot of changes in the Realme 8 5G compared to the Realme 8. Let’s take a look at the specs and features of the Realme 8 5G.

Realme 8 5G specs

The start of the show here is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor which is making its debut in India with Realme 8 5G. The Dimensity 700 is the third chipset in the series after the Dimensity 100 Plus and 800U which also made their debut on Realme smartphones. The Dimensity 700 is an octa-core processor built on top of a 7nm process with two Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.2Ghz and six efficient Cortex-A55 cores running at 2GHz. Taking care of the graphics and gaming is the Mali-G57 GPU clocked at 950MHz. The chipset also supports a 5G network.

The Dynamic RAM Expansion is present on the Realme 8 5G which uses the available ROM to turn it into RAM. The 4GB RAM is equivalent to 5GB and the 8GB is equivalent to 11GB, in lab testings, said the company.

5G bands supported NSA: n77/78/41 SA:n1/n28A/n41/n78

Moving on to the display, the Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. However, Realme has used an LCD panel here as opposed to the AMOLED panel found on the Realme 8 (4G). The Realme 8 5G is available in two configurations - 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, with 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage being common across the variants.

In the camera department, the Realme 8 5G sports a 48MP Samsung GM1 main camera with f/1,8 aperture, a 2MP B&W portrait lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Some of the camera modes include Nightscape, 48MP mode, Pro mode, Slow Motion, Super Text, AI Scan, Super macro, and up to 1080p video recording. Selfies are handled by a 16MP punch-hole camera.

In terms of battery the device packs in a 5,000mAh battery, but the charging speed is limited to 18W while the 4G variant comes with much faster 30W charging speeds. The device runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box and weighs 185g and is thick at 8.5mm.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a dedicated microSD card slot, 600nits peak brightness, and Dragon trail glass protection. The device comes in a new Dynamic Speed Light design.

Realme 8 5G price in India and availability

The Realme 8 5G base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999 while the 8+128GB is priced at Rs 16,999. The device is available in Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue colour variants and will go on sale starting from April 28 on Flipkart.

Lastly, Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow variant will go on sale in India starting April 26. The company also teased the launch of India's first Dimnesity 1200 phone.

Realme 8 5G vs Realme 8 4G

Realme 8 5G Realme 8 4G Display 6.5" FHD+ LCD, 90Hz 6.4" FHD+ AMOLED, 60Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G95 RAM 4/8GB LPDDR4X 4/6/8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB UFS 2.1 128GB UFS 2.1 Rear camera 48+2+2MP (Samsung GM1) 64+8+2+2MP (Samsung) Front camera 16MP 16MP Battery 5000mAh, 18W 5000mAh, 30W Fingerprint scanner side mounted In-display OS Android 11 Android 11 Weight 185g 177g Thickness 8.5 7.99mm Price Rs 14,999 onwards Rs 14,999 onwards

