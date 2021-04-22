Realme 43-inch bezel-less TV with Realme Smart Assistant launching soon

Chinese tech brand Realme is probably the busiest in the business with at least one product launching every month. While we have seen the launch of the X7 series, Narzo series, and affordable C series for the first three months of the year, the Realme 8 5G is scheduled to launch tomorrow.

Continuing the trend further, the company has started teasing the launch of a new Realme 43-inch Smart LED TV. Starting yesterday, Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth has started posting a series of Twitter posts suggesting the feature of the upcoming Smart TV.

Yesterday, he tweeted about the size of the TV and gave a subtle glimpse probably from a presentation on someone’s laptop. The image shows a near bezel-less TV, the fact that it would be a 43-inch 4K TV.

Hey realme assistant, play Closer by The Chainsmokers. @realmeTechLife pic.twitter.com/YVIaWwItIIApril 21, 2021 See more

While today, he has shared a small video once again showing off the thin bezels and most importantly the teaser hints at the addition of a Realme voice assistant. The Realme Assistant can be shown playing the song on the TV based on the voice command.

Realme has not yet shared anything about the launch date, availability or the expected pricing of the upcoming 43 – Smart 4K TV. However, in an exclusive discussion with TechRadar, Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth had hinted that the company may launch a TV pretty soon.

As of now, Realme has three different TV variants on offer in India. The company already retails a 32-inch HD ready Smart TV, a 43-inch Full-HD smart TV and a 55-inch Smart SLED TV that was announced recently. However, the fact that Realme is launching another 43-inch variant suggests that the company may have found a sweet spot between price and features.

In a related piece of news, Realme is also planning to launch a new smartphone with MediaTek’s latest flagship processor – Dimensity 1200. The phone in question is the Realme GT Neo that is expected to launch sometime next month.

