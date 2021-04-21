Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom Android 11 Open Beta now available

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom devices are the latest addition to Realme’s growing list of Realme UI 2.0 eligible devices in India. The Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 is now available for these two devices as a part of the beta program.

The Realme UI 2.0 for the Realme X3 series was initially announced back in January 2021 itself, but the update is now made available for users in India starting April 20. Previously, the company had announced Realme UI 2.0 beta based on Android 11 update for devices such as Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7i, Realme X2, Realme 6, Realme C12, and Realme C15.

Realme C15 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

If you are interested in checking out the latest iteration of Realme UI on your Realme X3/Realme X3 SuperZoom, here is how you can install Realme UI 2.0 on your Realme X3 series device.

Before you get started, it is worth noting that the update includes several bugs that can affect your day to day usage and as always, it's always better to take a complete backup of your phone and ideally, we’d not recommend you to install this on if the Realme X/X3 SuperZoom is your primary device.

To apply to the Realme UI 2.0 Beta program, your device must be on the latest Realme UI version [RMX2081_11.A.47]. If you are on the same, you can head to Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Apply Now > Submit your details and finish the quiz. Once the applications are submitted Realme will go through them and select the eligible users and push the update. It is also worth mentioning that the applications are open to all Realme X3 series users and everyone who applies is guaranteed to get Android 11 Open Beta.

In case you want to go back to Android 10 later on, you will have to manually install it which also erases your data completely.

Realme UI 2.0 features

New icon customization

Customizable accent colours

Always on Display with customization

3 dark mode styles

Enhanced privacy and security features

Floating windows and Mini windows

32% system speed improvements

17% faster frame rate stability

Private safe

Audio output switcher

