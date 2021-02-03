Realme X3 series, Realme X2 and more devices get Realme UI 2.0

Realme UI 2.0 is now available for half a dozen Realme smartphones in India. The Android 11 preview was first made available for Realme X50 Pro in India back in September. Now, the Realme UI 2.0 early access (beta) is available for Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X2, Realme 6, Realme C12, and Realme C15.

The Realme UI 2.0 is based on Android 11 and brings system-wide changes and optimizations. With early access to these phones, Realme inviting users to test and use the latest features. The stable version of the same should roll out once the beta program is successful. However, the company has not announced the exact date yet.

Realme C15 (Image credit: Realme)

The Realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11 for the aforementioned phones will be rolled out to users who fills an application in the form of Google forms for requesting the update. The update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially. The application for the same is currently open and the update will be sent out in batches. In order to receive the Android 11 update, you should be running the latest stable version.

Realme X3, Realme X3 Super Zoom , Realme X2 , Realme 6 , Realme C15 , and Realme C1 2 users can head to the respective links and follow the instructions. To be eligible for the latest version, the phone should not be rooted and as always it is recommended to take a full data backup.

Once this is done, you can head to Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Apply Now > Submit your details and finish the quiz. Realme also says there might be an unpredictable impact on your phone and effect on daily use so, it is not recommended to install the update on your primary phone.

If you want to go back to Android 10 later on, you will have to manually install it which also erase your data completely.

What’s new in Android 11?

The pillars of the Android 11 are Conversation, Content capture, Predictive tools, Accessibility, Device control, and Privacy and security. The security feature includes mostly includes app permissions. You will be able to offer apps one-time permissions that only apply while the app is running in the foreground. This also means that apps can no longer have access to your location, microphone, or camera in the background.

You also get chat bubbles for all the conversations, just like you get with Messenger. The media controls now sit in the notifications shade and will support multiple streams at once by swiping. The notifications from messaging apps will be grouped into a conversations section that will appear above and separate from other notifications. This can make it easier to keep up with ongoing conversations.

And, there is a new power button menu will offer quick controls over smart home devices without needing to launch individual apps. This can be accessed by long-pressing the power button.