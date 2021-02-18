Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7i get Realme UI 2.0 Open beta

Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7i users can now get the taste of Android 11. The Realme UI 2.0 early access(Open beta) based on Android 11 is now available for the Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7i users. A couple of weeks back, the company has announced the same program to Realme X3 series, Realme X2, and more devices.

The latest skin, Realme UI 2.0 brings the new Android 11 version which offers several changes and enhancements. Realme is now taking applications for the beta testers who own Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7i devices. As always with the testing version, the applications will be limited and only be rolled out to limited numbers of users.

After testing the Realme UI 2.0 thoroughly for some time, the company will roll out the stable version to all the Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7i users. However, the company has not announced the exact date yet.

Realme C15 (Image credit: Future)

The process is pretty straight forward. Once you are in the latest stable version - RMX2103PU_11.A.37 for Realme 7i users and RMX2170PU_11.A.33 for Realme 7 Pro users. Head to Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Apply Now > Submit your details and finish the quiz. The application for the same is currently open and the update will be sent out in batches.

It goes without saying, to be eligible for the latest version, the phone should not be rooted and as always it is recommended to take a full data backup. If you want to go head back to the Android 10 later on, you will have to manually install it which also erase your data completely.

With Android 11 you get security feature includes mostly includes app permissions. The pillars of the Android 11 are Conversation, Content capture, Predictive tools, Accessibility, Device Control, and Privacy and security. You also get chat bubbles for all the conversations, just like you get with Messenger. The media controls now sit in the notifications shade and will support multiple streams at once by swiping.

