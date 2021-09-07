New Redmi K series phone with Snapdragon 870 chipset and 120 Hz refresh rate in the works

Xiaomi is tipped to be working on new devices under the Redmi K series. The Chinese smartphone maker has tasted success with this affordable premium smartphone lineup in the past which has egged the brand to bring regular updates to this lineup.

Reports hint that the company is working on a new device under the K Series with key highlights like Snapdragon 870 Chipset and an OLED panel with a 120-Hz refresh rate.

Rumours suggest that this phone could either be an iterative update under the K40 lineup and may launch as Redmi K40s or it is a part of an entirely new K50 lineup. In any case, the phone is not expected to launch any time soon this year.

According to a well-known Chinese leakster that goes by the name, Digital Chat Station, the upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi could sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The phone is likely to come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood and is expected to come with a 50MP snapper.

Though there is a very limited amount of information available about this device, however, one can expect the other basic specs to include up to 256GB of storage coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

Rebranding is the flavour of the season

While the phone is expected to launch under the Redmi K series in China, in the global markets including India, the company may introduce it under a different moniker. For those unaware, after the success of the Redmi K20 series, Xiaomi did not introduce its successors directly and instead launched them with different names under the Mi or Poco lineup.

While Redmi K30 Pro was launched as Poco F2 Pro, the Redmi K40 was introduced as Poco F3 GT very recently. The vanilla Redmi K40 came in as Mi 11x – which interestingly also rocks a Snapdragon 870 Soc.

Hence, it is most likely that we may see the phone launching under a new name in India which includes the probability of it launching as a successor of the Mi11 line-up.

What is most surprising is that a phone expected to launch in 2022 may come with Snapdragon 870 chipset – which is otherwise nothing but an overclocked (read rebranded) Snapdragon 865 Plus launched in Q2 2020.

The leak also suggests that more affordable premium phones could be launched with this chipset next year. The ongoing global chipset shortage could be the only plausible reason that brands may be forced to launch phones with a dated chipset.

