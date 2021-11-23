OnePlus 10 could be retaining the camera capabilities of the OnePlus 9

As we were settling down to the imminent launch of the OnePlus 9 RT in India, a device that went official in China recently, leaks of the OnePlus 10, the company's next flagship offering, hit us. Continuing with this series of leaks, we now learn that the device may retain zoom capabilities from its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The flagship device, that has already appeared on at least two renders, was said to feature a large triple camera that presented a somewhat unique bump on the back. However, now well-known tipster Digital Chat Station claims that OnePlus 10 Pro may retain the zoom capabilities of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Readers would recall that the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a quad camera setup that includes an 8MP camera with a telephoto lens offering 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. As it happens, a Bollywood thriller has also been reportedly shot using the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. There were reports that OnePlus was looking to add periscope zoom camera to its devices, but now it looks like users may have to wait a bit longer.

Next, there are only a handful of periscope cameras in the European and Canadian series. For example, the current engineering software interface of the OnePlus 10 Pro is 3.3x optical variable/30x digital zoom, and it is equipped with an ordinary telephoto lens.November 22, 2021 See more

What about past cameras?

By way of comparison, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple-lens rear camera led by a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, the same sensor from the OnePlus 9 series. You also get optical image stabilization (OIS). There’s a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.4 snapper.

There are a few smartphones going around that boast of impressive zoom cameras, like the Mi 11 Ultra with its 48MP 5x zoom camera or the Huawei P50 Pro with its 64MP 3.5x zoomer. While the OnePlus 9 didn't have a zoom camera, the Pro came with a small 8MP 3.3x offering, which is now set to continue in the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro - specs and more

Though there is no official word from the company about the specification of the OnePlus 10 Pro, tipsters have claimed that it would be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 898 chipset. The handset is said to sport a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid 2 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could draw power from a 5,000mAH battery and boast of 12GB of Ram tied to 256GB of storage.

What we now for sure is that the OnePlus 10 series will debut brand-new software, which will combine the company's own Android fork called OxygenOS, with that of its sibling Oppo's ColorOS, following the merger of the companies. The OnePlus CEO said the new software will combine "the fast and smooth, burdenless experience of OxygenOS, and the stability and rich features of ColorOS."

