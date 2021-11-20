OnePlus 9 RT could launch in India with a tweaked name

The OnePlus 9 RT, a direct successor to the OnePlus 9R launched earlier this year, went official in China mid-October. Since then, we have been awaiting news of its India launch, which now appears to be round the corner though it may arrive with a slightly different name in the country.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has made this revelation through his Twitter handle based on information available on the Google Support Devices list and Google Play listings. He claims that the Chinese company could be launching the device as simply OnePlus RT. Of course, we would take this information with a pinch of salt and await further clarification from OnePlus, which is yet to announce its India launch date.

Interesting. OnePlus 9RT has been listed as OnePlus RT on the Google Supported Devices list and Google Play Console listing. The same model build has received the BIS certification in the past.#OnePlus #OnePlus9RT #OnePlusRT pic.twitter.com/kmo2YGHFoqNovember 20, 2021 See more

In fact, the OnePlus 9 RT journey began with some confusion. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had announced that there would not be a OnePlus 9T model, but the company did come out with one in the OnePlus 9R series. Though there was no official word on the device arriving in India, it has since been spotted on the BIS verification website.

Earlier, tipster Yogesh Brar had suggested that the OnePlus 9RT would available in India between Rs.40,000 and Rs.44,000. In China, the device starts at CNY 3,299 (approx. Rs.38,700) for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 3,799 (around Rs.44,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The device came in three hues - black, silver and blue.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The OnePlus 9RT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

You get a triple-lens rear camera on the OnePlus 9RT led by a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, the same sensor from the OnePlus 9 series. You also get optical image stabilization (OIS). There’s a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.4 snapper. The battery is rated at 4,500mAh and it supports 65W fast charging.

The phone runs on ColorOS based on Android 11 out of the box, but if the phone launches outside of China, we can expect OxygenOS. Other features includes an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio.

