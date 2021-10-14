OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888, 120Hz AMOLED screen announced

The OnePlus 9RT is now official, the new flagship phone from the company was launched in China along with the OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless earbuds.

While the company’s CEO had confirmed that there won’t be a OnePlus 9T, the company has launched the T variant in the OnePlus 9R series. At the moment, the OnePlus 9RT is exclusive to China, but there’s no word on the international availability, but we can expect the device to launch at least in India as the OnePlus 9R was also launched in India earlier this year along with OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9RT price and availability

The OnePlus 9RT starts at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 38,700) for the 8GB+128GB model and CNY 3,799 (around Rs 44,500) for a model with 12GB+256GB variant. The phone is available in three colourways 一 black, silver, and blue.

OnePlus 9RT specs and features

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The OnePlus 9RT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

You get a triple-lens rear camera on the OnePlus 9RT led by a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, the same sensor from the OnePlus 9 series . You also get optical image stabilization (OIS). There’s a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.4 snapper. The battery is rated at 4,500mAh and it supports 65W fast charging.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The phone runs on ColorOS based on Android 11 out of the box, but if the phone launches outside of China, we can expect OxygenOS. Other features includes an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio.

