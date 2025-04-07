The OnePlus Watch 3 release date is finally here, with pre-orders shipping from April 15

The OnePlus Watch 3 is finally launching this month

It was delayed two months because of a typo on the back that said 'Meda in China'

Earliest pre-orders are now expected to ship April 15

After a two-month delay to its launch owing to a rather embarrassing typo on the back of the device, the OnePlus Watch 3 finally looks set to launch in the coming days, according to the company's website.

As we reported a few weeks ago, the OnePlus Watch 3 looks set to be one of the best Android smartwatches of 2025, thanks to its impressive battery life. However, its original February release date had to be scrapped because the earliest models said 'Meda in China' rather than 'Made in China' on the back.

As we mentioned at the time, there is some good news: customers will get a small discount and possibly even a free set of earbuds, depending on location. Now, OnePlus' website indicates that the earliest pre-orders will start arriving on April 15.

OnePlus in the US appears to have the earliest times, with priority orders arriving on April 15 and standard delivery coming on April 17. In the UK, those dates are April 16 and April 22, respectively. Sadly, there's still no update on a release window for Australia, although the device is listed on the website.

EU orders have estimated delivery times of April 23 and 28 for the aforementioned priority and standard options, too.

OnePlus Watch 3 is finally here

The typo in question... whoops! (Image credit: Future)

Just shy of two months is a long time to wait for a smartwatch that gets updated annually, but as per our review, the OnePlus Watch 3 is definitely worth the wait. It's not perfect – the size is rather large, and there are some sleep tracking quirks – but it has the best Wear OS battery life on the market, all of Google's third-party apps, and some great new features.

OnePlus has also confirmed that there will be a smaller version and LTE support for territories other than China coming later this year, and some OnePlus pages (Germany for example) already have size and connectivity option fields in anticipation of the new models.

If you want to wait, it looks like you'll be able to buy a OnePlus Watch 3 from April 15. However, I'd strongly recommend pre-ordering one if you're interested in getting your hands on that discount and some freebies, too. Most customers can expect at least 10% off, a new strap, and possibly even a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro.