Amazon now has a million robots on its floors - and they're now close to outnumbering human workers

Amazon just deployed its millionth robot – nearly as many human workers as it has

New roles are being created and existing workers are being upskilled

AI and ML will continue to improve robotics, Amazon says

Amazon has revealed it now has nearly as many robots as humans in its workforce after deploying its millionth robot across its warehouses and operations, a WSJ report has claimed.

Helping to pick, sort, package and transport goods, robots now assist with around three in four global deliveries, however the effects on the workforce might not be as bad as it first sounds, and plenty of human jobs remain.

The company says it has gone from around 175 packages per employee to around 3,870 in the space of a decade, having seen considerable growth across its businesses.

Amazon's workforce is nearly half robots

One of the areas robots have proven their worth is in smaller, same-day delivery facilities that have fewer employees, where they can increase output. Products typically move around 25% faster in heavily automated facilities compared with traditional warehouses, it's reported.

Besides launching new robots (Amazon is the world's largest manufacturer and operator of mobile robots), the company also recently introduced DeepFleet, a foundation model built on AWS tools designed to coordinate robot movements.

Already, Amazon says it has see robot fleet travel efficiency improve by 10% using the AI, reducing congestion in its warehouses.

Among its current fleet are Hercules, which can lift up to 1,250lbs, Pegasus, which handles packages via a conveyor belt, and Proteus, Amazon's first fully autonomous robot operating alongside humans.

However, at the same time, Amazon Robotics VP Scott Dresser boasted that more than 700,000 employees have been upskilled since 2019 through training in robotics, engineering and maintenance, suggesting that human roles at Amazon could be evolving rather than disappearing.

Dresser also noted that new fulfillment centers, including Shreveport, LA, require 30% more technical roles to look after the tech.

Looking ahead, Amazon plans to continue using AI and ML to create more intelligent and responsive robots. Dresser envisions them improving employee safety, creating new career opportunities and boosting customer satisfaction.