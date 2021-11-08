Realme GT 2 Pro with 125W ultra-dart charging - price, launch and more

Realme appears to be expanding its flagship Realme GT-series to accommodate a new smartphone. Dubbed the Realme GT 2 Pro, the device has appeared in a few locations such as the Eurasian EEC and India’s IMEI, indicating that an early launch is imminent. The company also revealed that a flagship-grade phone will arrive early in 2022, and we suspect it to be the Realme GT 2 Pro.

The two certifications couldn’t provide any additional information about the device, but for revealing its name and model number. On the EEC database, the device has been listed with model number RMX3301. Incidentally, the Realme GT Neo took the Model number RMX3031. Moreover, the moniker of the device was spotted on the IMEI certification, which further clarifies the identity of the device.

Realme GT 2 Pro price, and more...

Now, the latest tip from the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station offers some insights on the price and launch details of the Realme GT 2 Pro. The tipster believes that the new device could hit the stores in China early in 2022 and indicates that it could have a starting price tag of CNY 4,000 (approx. Rs.46,500).

The tipster also indicates that the company could unveil a special variant that will cost around CNY 5,000 (Rs. 58,000), though there is no information about the exact storage options that these variants could arrive with.

Madhav Sheth, VP of Realme and CEO of Realme India had commented last month during an interview that the company is planning an “ultra-premium flagship” that could feature the company’s 125W UltraDart charging next year. He didn’t divulge anything beyond, but we expect the phone to be a part of the GT series.

Speaking of the other important details, we have a past report to refer to.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro might bear the Snapdragon 888 Plus, a fairly new 5G mobile platform chipset that has empowered dozens of premium Android smartphones so far. It is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 888 SoC that was used by Realme GT 5G, the company’s first phone in the GT series.

Furthermore, we may see the Realme GT 2 Pro with a 6.51-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera. The display might offer a 20:9 aspect ratio and a high refresh rate. It may feature a triple rear camera setup, where the primary snapper would be 108MP, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP tertiary sensor. For selfies, the handset could feature a 32MP snapper.

The Realme GT 2 Pro could arrive in multiple variants based on the storage configurations. Rumors suggest the Realme GT 2 Pro could ship with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity apart from more combinations. It is likely to run the latest Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It might pack a 5,000mAh battery capacity with 65W fast-charging support or 125W ultra-fast charging.

