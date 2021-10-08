Realme on a roll - Opens 100 exclusive retail stores in India

Realme, which has set a scorching pace of growth both in terms of new IoT products and market share, today said that it was launching 100 new Realme exclusive stores across India on a single day.

The new stores will be operational from today --- just in time for India's peak festival period. The company said it had plans to enhance its offline market.

Realme will also open its flagship store in Gujarat. It said it will unveil 300 Realme exclusive stores by 2021 and expand it to over a thousand stores by 2022.

For the record, Realme unveiled its first store in India in August 2020. So, in just about a year, Realme has grown itself tremendously across India.

Realme is also giving special offers today and tomorrow to go with its new stores launches.

Realme sets new targets for itself

Realme, in a statement said, the new stores will have products from the Realme TechLife ecosystem, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets.

Interestingly, Realme said that it is focusing its offline expansion in Tier II and Tier III cities. And it makes sense. For, recent survey reports say that as internet penetration gets better and better in India, the Tier II and Tire III are coming into more prominence and they are expected to drive another retail boom across the country.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India, Europe & Latin America said, “We aim to offer the best-in-class products with the latest technology. To experience desired lifestyle empowered by technology, consumers love trying out trendsetting products for themselves first-hand. We will continue to maintain the strong pace of mainline expansion and deepen consumer experience."

Realme's next goal is to achieve a dual-100 million target -- shipping another 100 million handsets by the end of 2022 and completing the same milestone within the 2023 calendar year.

Out of 100 million Realme users worldwide, 50 million users are from India alone.

According to Counterpoint, Realme was at the sixth spot with 15 million shipments and 135.1% year-over-year (YoY) growth in the second quarter of 2021.

