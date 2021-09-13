Flipkart Big Billion Days: New launches and expected deals of tech products

Flipkart Big Billion Days are back, the mega annual sale from e-commerce giant will be soon live in India. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale usually brings deals and offers on most of the products available on the platform.

We are yet to hear the sale dates for the same as the company has just shared the initial sale teaser on the platform. Last year, the Big Billion Days sale was held from October 16 to October 21. This time around, since the company has already started the teasers, we can expect the sale to go live at the end of September or early in October.

Flipkart Plus members will get one-day early access to all the deals.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 will include new launches, crazy offers, rush hours and flash sale deals. As rewards, users can grab super coins on every purchase and additionally, you also get to play a few games to win some rewards.

Since most of the things of the Flipkart Big Billion Days are still under the cover, we have listed all the new launches we came across along with some of the tech deals you can expect during the mega sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: common offers

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021, you can avail an instant discount on Axis Bank, ICICI Bank credit cards and debit cards. However, the upper limit of the discount will be revealed in the coming days. Additionally, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can grab 5% unlimited cash back on all purchases.

Lastly, the website also mentions assured PayTM cashback on wallet and UPI transactions. Apart from these, we can also expect exchange offers and prepaid offers on select products during the Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: New launches

Boult Audio Soulpods The company’s first TWS with active noise cancellation, the Boult Audio Soulpods are capable of cancelling noise up to 35db. They come with 10mm drivers, ambient mode, up to 24 hours battery life with the case, and a Type-C charging port. Lastly, you get Vicky Kaushal’s voice to all status updates and instructions. Rs 9,999 Rs 2,499View Deal

Fire-Bolt Max smartwatch Another budget smartwatch from Fire-Boltt, the Max smartwatch sports a large 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 90% screen to body ratio, and Always-on-Display. It comes with a SpO2 monitor, heart rate monitor, multiple sports modes, and up to 10 days of battery life. View Deal

Hisense QLED TV Hisense will be launching a new QLED TV with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. View Deal

Nokia TV Nokia, the company which entered the smart TV space a couple of years ago will add a new TV during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It is said to bring “cutting-edge home entertainment”.

Lenovo Chromebooks



After Asus Chromebooks, the Indian market will be getting Chromebooks from Lenovo during the Big Billion Days.

Realme 4K Google TV Stick After entering the laptop and tablet segment recently, Realme will launch its first media streaming device. The Realme 4K Google TV Stick will be India’s first Google TV stick. Unlike Android TV stick, the Google TV platform focuses on user interaction and perfecting content curation, so finding what you want to watch is sleek and easy.

JBL mini USB microphone

Asus VivoBook Ultra

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Tech deals (expected )

Up to 80% off on electronics

Up to 60% off on audio products

Up to 80% off on soundbar

Up to 40% off on laptops

Flat 70% off on some smartwatches

New deals every day at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm during the sale

Rush hour deals - Early bird special

Flash sale at every hour

Offers on Realme, Oppo, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi phones - revealing soon

We will be adding more deals and offers as we get the actual sale date of the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 一 stay tuned for the same. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for all the best tech deals for best deals during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021.

