Realme X7 Max gets a massive offer on Flipkart 一 now starts at Rs 20,999

The Realme X7 Max is now available for as low as Rs 20,999, thanks to the card offers on Flipkart. Launched back in May 2021, the Realme X7 Max is India’s first smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity Dimensity 1200 processor.

The Realme X7 Max comes in two variants - the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a 12GB+256GB. Initially launched for Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively, the Realme X7 Max can be yours starting at just Rs 20,999.

Realme X7 Max price and offers

On Flipkart, you can grab flat Rs 6,000 off on both variants of the Realme X7 Max. The offer is valid on all debit and credit card transactions - which means anyone with a valid credit card or a debit card can grab the offer. With this, the 6GB variant can be bought for Rs 20,999 and the 12GB variant will cost Rs 23,999. The offer is valid till September 13 on Flipkart.

Additionally, Flipkart Axis bank credit card users will be eligible for Rs 1,200 cashback - making the deal even sweeter. The Realme X7 Max comes in Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way colour options.

Realme X7 Max Price With card offer 8GB+128GB Rs 26,999 Rs 20,999 12GB+256GB Rs 29,999 Rs 23,999

Realme X7 Max specs

The Realme X7 Max comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. On the inside, the device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset - which performs well. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery unit with 50W charging support (65W in the box).

Further, the Realme X7 Max comes with a three-camera setup on the rear with a 64MP Sony IMX682 main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by a 16MP selfie shooter on the front, housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

The Realme X7 Max runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 which brings many new features as well as customization options. Other features include a dual stereo speaker setup, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 8.4mm thickness, and a 179g weight.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Should you buy the Realme X7 Max?

We reviewed the Realme X7 Max a few months ago and we gave it a four-star rating as the phone performed really well, comes with a good display, and offers a rich audio experience - thanks to the dual speaker setup. However, we did not like the design of the phone and the charging speed was not the best in the segment. However, if these two are not a deal-breaker for you, the Realme X7 Max at Rs 20,999 is an excellent deal. If you are looking for an all-around phone for around Rs 20,000, the Realme X7 Max is the one to consider now.

