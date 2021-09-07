OnePlus 9 gets a limited time deal on Amazon 一 now available for Rs 45,999

The OnePlus 9, arguably the best value for money OnePlus device in the OnePlus 9 series is now available for Rs 45,999 on Amazon. On top of this, you can also grab bank offer which will bring down the price to Rs 42,999.

The OnePlus 9 which was launched for Rs 49,999 is now available for Rs 45,999 with Rs 4,000 Amazon coupon. On Amazon, once you visit the OnePlus 9 product page, you can "tick" on the apply coupon button and get an instant Rs 4,000 discount. The coupon is available for both 8GB and 12GB RAM variants.

OnePlus 9 price and offers

The OnePlus 9 8GB+128GB is now available for Rs 45,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant is available for Rs 51,999 with Amazon coupon discount. On top of the coupon discount, you can avail Rs 3,000 off with HDFC bank credit card and EMI transaction which will bring the price down to Rs 42,999. The device is available in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist colour options.

Buy OnePlus 9 on Amazon 8GB+128GB: Rs 45,999 12GB+256GB: Rs 51,999 Click on the apply coupon button and get a good discount. View Deal

OnePlus 9 launch price Discount price With HDFC credit card 8GB+128GB Rs 49,999 Rs 45,999 Rs 42,999 12GB+256GB Rs 54,999 Rs 51,999 Rs 48,999

OnePlus 9 specs

The OnePlus 9 comes with a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In terms of optics, you get a 48MP(Sony IMX689) main camera, a 50MP(Sony IMX766) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Like its elder sibling, the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9’s camera is also part of the Hasselblad collaboration for colour calibration.

For selfies, you get a single 16MP snapper on the front. The OnePlus 9 runs off a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Other features include Android 11 based on Oxygen OS 11, 180g weight, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Should you buy the OnePlus 9?

The OnePlus 9 certainly ticks all the boxes in the segment and the camera performance is much better than the last generation. You are getting top specs for the price you are paying for such as insane fast charging, smooth display, and clean software experience. If you are in the market for a flagship phone under Rs 50,000, the OnePlus 9 won’t disappoint you.