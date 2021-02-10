Best budget smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in India for 2021

Smartwatches have always been luxury products in India as they are priced high. But, in recent times, in India, we are seeing a trend where companies have started to launch many budget smartwatches. These include smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Realme to accessories makers such as Boat and Noise. Amazfit has also launched a bunch of budget smartwatches in the past few months.

For the current list of best budget smartwatches in India, we have considered the best smart wearables which are priced under Rs 10,000. These offer a good smartwatch experience without having to burn a lot of money from your pocket. However, the price cap also means we are eliminating most of the WearOS watches, Samsung Galaxy watches, and Apple watches. It is also worth noting that these smartwatches are basically a fitness tracker at their core with a bigger screen and some fancy features.

best budget smartwatches in India (Image credit: Michael Sawh) 1. Fossil Sport 2. Mi Watch Revolve 3. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 4. Honor Watch ES 5. Amazfit GTS 2e/GTR 2e 6. Realme Watch S Pro 7. Amazfit Bip S 8. Amazfit Bip U 9. Noise ColorFit Pro 3

Among the current list of the best budget smartwatch, we have also managed to add a WearOS smartwatch from Fossil which will offer a complete smartwatch experience including replies to messages, accepting calls, Google Play Store and more. Apart from that, every other watch will show the notifications that you get on the phone but, you won’t be able to respond to them. As for the calls, you can either reject or silence the notification.

Further, the budget smartwatches are also picking up some handy fitness-centric features like SpO2 monitor, built-in GPS, guided breathing exercise, and as always, the heart rate sensor is still the key aspect of the smart wearable. As for the smart features, a couple of watches have picked up features like voice assistant, built-in storage to store music.

The current list includes smartwatches from Fossil, Amazfit, Xiaomi, Realme, Honor, and Noise brands. Here is the list of best budget smartwatches in India for Rs 10,000:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Future)

1. Fossil Sport The cheapest Wear OS watch! Specifications Display: 1.19-inch OLED, 41mm Processor: Snapdragon Wear 3100 Internal storage: 4GB Weight: 164 grams Strap: 18mm, interchangeable Battery: 350mAh, 2 days life HR sensor: Yes GPS: Yes SpO2: No Protection: 5ATM Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Comfortable design + Powerful chipset + Wear OS Reasons to avoid - GPS can be slow to start - Battery life

Fossil Sport is now available for a more affordable price in India. In fact, this smartwatch is the cheapest with Wear OS and only one on the list. The cherry on top here is the processor, the Fossil Sport is powered by a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, which also powers the flagship Fossil gen 5 line up. It also comes with a crisp 1.19-inch OLED display.

With its high-end internals and lightweight design, it’s a gym companion that you won’t be able to put down. Thanks to the latest update, the watch can actually last up to 2 days on a single charge. Fossil Sport is best suited to users who prioritize smart features on the wearable such as replying to messages and accept calls. With Wear OS, you not only get to see the notification of your wrist, but you can also even reply to them from your watch itself. All this without even having to take your phone out. Also, there are a lot of other apps supported as it belongs to Google’s ecosystem.

Read our Fossil Sport review

Check out Fossil Sport on Amazon Rs 9,995View Deal

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Michael Sawh)

2. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Compact and feature packed! Specifications Display: 1.55-inch AMOLED Weight: 20 grams Strap: 20mm, interchangeable Battery: 220mAh, 14 days life HR sensor: Yes GPS: Yes SpO2: Yes Protection: 5ATM Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Design + Bright, good quality screen + Solid 24/7 fitness tracking + Useful new pomodoro tracker Reasons to avoid - Misses out sleeker GTS 2 design - Notification support still basic

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a water down version of the GTS 2 with sacrifices of a few features. The core experience though is still a familiar one and for the price, it’s a very pleasing one where few rivals can match it. You get a 1.55-inch AMOLED which is bright and colourful. It comes with an array of health and fitness features, including packing Huami’s latest BioTracker health sensor and SpO2 monitor.

For sports tracking, built-in GPS performs well in general and It is also compatible with thyroid party apps like Strava. There’s a nice collection of customizable watch faces here too and the new Pomodoro tracker is a nice addition if you struggle to stay productive during the day. It misses out on features like voice assistant, built-in music player and ability to take Bluetooth calls as seen on the GTS 2. In terms of battery life, you get about a week between charges.

Read our Amazfit GTS 2 Mini review

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

3. Mi Watch Revolve The first try from Xiaomi Specifications Display: 1.39-inch AMOLED, 46mm Weight: 40 grams Strap: 22mm, interchangeable Battery: 420mAh, 10 days life HR sensor: Yes GPS: Yes SpO2: No Protection: 5ATM Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Reasons to buy + Crisp display + Battery life + Tracks accurately Reasons to avoid - Single size - Slow charging - Limited smart functionality

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve comes with a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with two crowns for navigating. It can go up to 450 nits which makes it easier to see the notifications outdoors. The Mi Watch Revolve comes with an Always-on Display and offers over 110 watch faces that you can manage on the phone as well as the companion Xiaomi Wear app. On the inside, the watch comes with GPS which further supports 10 sports mode. On the software front, this watch runs on Xiaomi’s own.

The Mi Watch Revolve is capable of showing you the notifications that come on your phone. However, you won’t be able to respond to those messages. Sensors onboard include PPG heart rate sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, geo sensor, baraceptor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope. For navigation, you get GPS+GLONASS. Apart from showing you the notifications, the watch can also track your workouts, track your sleep, and measure your heart rate and even your stress level. It misses out on SpO2 monitor.

This is also one of India's first smartwatches to come with a Firstbeat motion algorithm which helps to track physical and mental data. On the battery life, the Mi Watch Revolve is packed with a 420mAh battery that Xiaomi claims can last up to 14 days on a single charge.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

4. Honor Watch ES Fitness tracker done right Specifications Display: 1.64-inch AMOLED Weight: 34 grams Strap: Interchangeable Battery: 6 days life HR sensor: Yes GPS: No SpO2: Yes Protection: 5ATM Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great display + Guided workouts + Lightweight design + Accurate tracking + Companion app Reasons to avoid - No built-in GPS - Limited notification functions

When you take a look at the Honor Watch ES, the first question which would arise is that is it a smartwatch or a fitness tracker? Well, it is a combination of both and Honor has nailed it. The Honor Watch ES is a great fitness tracker. It has essentials like workout-tracking, heart rate and sleep monitoring. In addition, you also get a SpO2 monitor and stress monitoring feature. All these work pretty flawlessly and accurately. The Fitness course mode is the key highlight of the Honor Watch ES which offers guided exercises.

However, if you are looking for more smartwatch features, you will be disappointed as this is not the best when it comes to handling notifications. The design is fairly unique, but also a little polarizing. The Honor Watch ES has a rectangular screen with AMOLED panel which is great and has good readability even outdoors. The key highlight of the Honor Watch ES is the animated guided workout modes which will be your personal digital assistant. It has 12 courses which span over 120 minutes.

Read our Honor Watch ES review

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Future)

5. Amazfit GTS 2e/GTR 2e Specifications Display: 1.39” (GTR 2e) / 1.65” (GTS 2e) AMOLED Weight: 32/25 grams Strap: 22mm, interchangeable Battery: 471mAh (GTR 2e) / 246mAh (GTS 2e) HR sensor: Yes GPS: Yes SpO2: Yes Protection: 5ATM Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Reasons to buy + Bright, vivid touchscreen + Strong fitness tracking features + Value for money Reasons to avoid - Unhelpful PAI fitness score

The Amazfit GTS 2e is a slightly lower-specced version of the Amazfit GTS 2. It is a compact smartwatch that gives you an awful lot of features for the money. With a bright OLED display, good battery life and a raft of impressive workout tracking tools. The sibling, GTR 2e is also priced similarly. Apart from the shape of the GTR 2e and GTS 2e, every feature and specs remain the same. The major difference comes in terms of display size and battery capacity.

The GTR 2e is packed with a 1.39-inches AMOLED screen with circular design while the GTS 2e comes in square design and brings in a larger 1.65-inch AMOLED panel. The new GTR 2e and GTS 2e comes with only Bluetooth 5.0 support and excludes Wi-Fi connectivity. As for the sensors, the wearables offer BioTracker 2 PPG heart rate sensor and it also supports SpO2 monitor which measures your blood oxygen level.

Apart from these, the watches can also give you a PAI score which is an assessment system that uses algorithms to convert complex data such as heart rate, activity duration and other health data into a single, intuitive score. The sleep monitoring will determine the sleep stage such as light sleep, deep sleep, REM. It also can track daytime naps over 20 minutes. They also come with an in-built microphone with support for voice assistant. However, there is no speaker on board. The watch mirrors all notifications from the phone.

Read our Amazfit GTS 2e review

(Image credit: Flipkart)

6. Realme Watch S Pro Specifications Display: 1.39-inch AMOLED, 41mm Weight: 63.5 grams Strap: 22mm, interchangeable Battery: 420mAh, 15 days life HR sensor: Yes GPS: Yes SpO2: Yes Protection: 5ATM Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Excellent display + Build and design + Battery life Reasons to avoid - Limited smart features - GPS is slow

The most premium wearable from Realme, the Watch S Pro offers a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a circular design. You get a peak brightness of 450 and collection of over 100 watch faces and always-on display feature. The Realme Watch S Pro is powered by dual processors — a high-performance Arm Cortex M4 chipset for graphics-intensive tasks and a high-efficiency chipset for everything else. The wearable is packed with a 420mAh battery which is said to last up to 14 days.

As for fitness tracking, it offers 15 sports modes including cycling, cricket, football, running, swimming, strength training and more. With built-in dual satellite GPS, users can leave their phone behind and continue tracking their sessions. Sensors include heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen saturation levels, gyroscope and an advanced 6-axis accelerometer. Other smart features include calls, notification mirroring, music control, camera shutter remote, drink reminder, sleep monitor, and more.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Future)

7. Amazfit Bip S The one for the masses Specifications Display: 1.28-inch Transflective Weight: 31 grams Strap: 20mm, interchangeable Battery: 200mAh, 12 days life HR sensor: Yes GPS: Yes SpO2: No Protection: 5ATM Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + In-built GPS + Battery life + Feature-rich app support + Excellent outdoor visibility Reasons to avoid - Limited watch faces - Screen resolution - Notification management

Amazfit Bip S gets most of the things right and for the price of Rs 4,999, there isn’t much to complain about. The built-in GPS+GLONASS is cherry on top. If you are looking for a smartwatch with great battery life under a tight budget of Rs 5,000, this is your best option. The watch comes with six modes - outdoor running, treadmill, cycling, walking, and since it is also 5ATM water resistance, you can also take it in open water or a pool for tracking your swimming.

If you are a fitness freak and outdoor enthusiasts who like to track running, cycling etc and even swimming, the Amazfit Bip S is for you. It can also help you in controlling the music. It is a worthy upgrade over your current fitness band or budget smartwatch. Keep in mind that this is a fitness tracker first and a smartwatch second. The 1.28-inch Transflective colour TFT touch screen display gets bright enough to read outdoors as well.

Read our Amazfit Bip S review

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

8. Amazfit Bip U For the sportsperson in you Specifications Display: 1.43-inch LCD Weight: 31 grams Strap: 20mm, interchangeable Battery: 230mAh, 7 days life HR sensor: Yes GPS: No SpO2: Yes Protection: 5ATM Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE Reasons to buy + Fitness features + Reliable Display + Accurate sleep tracking + Lightweight and comfortable Reasons to avoid - Notification management - Short battery life - Data sync takes too long

The Amazfit Bip U is a great smartwatch for those who need a good fitness tracker on a budget. The Bip U looks like a smartwatch and offers plenty of fitness features and a few smart features. It gets the basics right and is our recommendation for a good fitness tracker in the smartwatch body. However, it misses out on the GPS front. The UI and software has been improved from the Bip S.

On the inside, the Bip U comes with a BioTracker 2 PPG biological optical sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, and a brand new improved UI as compared to the Bip S. As for the fitness features, the Amazfit Bip U can track more than 60 sports which is huge for a budget smartwatch. The smart features include notification mirroring, music control, and camera shutter.

The Bip U shines when it comes to fitness tracking and the smart features are acceptable for the price point at which the wearable is sold. As for the battery life, the Bip U lasts up to 5 days with heavy usage and a week with light to medium usage.

Read our Amazfit Bip U review

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Amazon)

9. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Specifications Display: 1.55-inch LCD, 40mm Weight: 39 grams Strap: Interchangeable Battery: 210mAh, 10 days life HR sensor: Yes GPS: No SpO2: Yes Protection: 5ATM Connectivity: Bluetooth 5 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Big display + App support Reasons to avoid - No GPS

The budget option from one of India’s notable accessory makers, the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 is the new wearable in the town. It sports a 1.5-inch HD touchscreen colour display with 360 x 360 resolution and 500 nits brightness. The wearable can be paired to a smartphone via NoiseFit app which will offer more customization options including cloud-based watch faces.

As for the fitness features, the watch can track steps taken, calories burned, and distance travelled. It comes with 14 sports modes to track all your activities. There is a 24/7 heart rate sensor and a SpO2 monitor. You also get stress monitoring. On to the battery life, the Noise Colorfit Pro 3 is packed with a 210mAh battery which is said to last for 10 days. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, sleep monitoring, notification mirroring, mute/reject calls, sedentary reminder, breathe guide support and, find my phone, music control, auto sports recognition.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with 1.55-inch display, SpO2 monitor launched

Honourable mention

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Realme Watch S The Realme Watch S is a big leap ahead from their first smartwatch. The new design looks a lot more premium and closer to a conventional watch, increasing its appeal. The display gets a lot brighter too, while the round face lets it blend in with more outfits. With a bigger battery, it comfortably lasts for two weeks on a single charge. For the price, it gets the fundamentals right and then some. The only real issue we had was that sports tracking was often inaccurate.View Deal

Product Price Fossil Sport Rs 9,995 Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Rs 6,999 Mi Watch Revolve Rs 7,999 Honor Watch ES Rs 6,499 Amazfit GTS 2e/GTR 2e Rs 9,999 Realme Watch S Pro Rs 9,999 Amazfit Bip S Rs 4,999 Amazfit Bip U Rs 3,999 Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Rs 3,999

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech?

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!