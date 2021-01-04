The best budget fitness trackers under Rs 5,000 in India for January 2021

Over the years, fitness trackers and wearables have matured has a lot. These days almost everyone is looking for a fitness tracker with a budget of under Rs 5,000. In India, there are a lot of options available with the likes of Xiaomi, Honor, Huawei, and more.
1. Mi Smart Band 5
2. Honor Band 5
3. Xiaomi Mi Band 3
4. Redmi Smart Band
5. Samsung Galaxy Fit 2
6. Huawei band 4
7. GOQii Vital ECG Activity Tracker
In the coming days, OnePlus will come up with their own fitness tracker called the OnePlus Band. The budget fitness trackers have become an accessory for youngsters, fitness enthusiasts, and it also doubles up as a smart accessory to own or gift. The current generation fitness trackers offer more than just tracking your exercise. It can measure sleep quality, heart rate, and even show notifications from your phone.
There are several high-quality budget fitness trackers under Rs 5,000 available in India currently which offers value for money. For those of you who can wait, OnePlus is coming with its band which will cost less than Rs 5,000. For now, the list is led by Xiaomi's Mi Band 5 followed by offering from Honor, Redmi, Samsung, Huawei, and GOQii for those who need to track ECG.
Xiaomi latest Mi Smart Band 5 continues to offer a robust set of features at an affordable price just like it has done with all the fitness trackers till date. It sports a better, more vibrant colour display, improved fitness tracking and a minimalistic interface. With Mi Band 5, Xiaomi brings meaningful upgrades like magnetic charger which snaps to the back of the band. The Mi Band 5 packs in a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour display with 126 x 294 resolution, and gets brighter at 450 nits.
You can choose from over 100 watch faces or create your own. It is a great display that will serve you well in all lighting conditions. It also has a 5ATM waterproof rating, which makes it suitable for gym use. It’s compatible with Android phones and iPhones and brings features like the ability to view phone notifications, view weather forecasts, control music playback on your phone and taking smartphone photos remotely. Bottom line: it crams in a lot. It can track 11 sports mode and there are the usual heart rate sensor and sleep tracker.
Check out Mi Smart Band 5 on Amazon
Read our Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 review
The Honor Band 5 was launched in India recently, giving customers more options in the sub-Rs 2,500 price range. Loaded with several fitness tracking features and adequate customizability, the Honor Band 5 matches other fitness trackers in terms of features in its price segment.
Huawei's TruSleep, TruSense, swim stroke recognition and always-on heart rate tracking make the Honor Band 5 a noteworthy option when it comes to the cheapest fitness trackers in India.
Check out Honor Band 5 on Flipkart | Amazon
Want the cheapest fitness tracker on this list? It's here and it's called the Mi Band 3, and it's not a completely useless device. In fact, the Mi Band 3 can do a lot considering how much it costs.
It comes with a battery life that should last around a whole month depending on how much you'll be using it, and there is tons of fitness tech built-in. There's no GPS, but it comes with a heart rate monitor and tracking tech for your daily step and workouts too.
It's not the most attractive fitness tracker you can buy, but it has a slimline design and it's light so you won't really notice you've got this on your wrist. The screen can show you stats for your workouts, and it's much bigger than the one on the Mi Band 2. The launch of the Mi Smart Band 4 means that the Mi Band 3 is now even more affordable.
Read our full review: Xiaomi Mi Band 3
Check out Xiaomi Mi Band 3 on Flipkart
Expanding the product portfolio, Redmi entered the fitness wearable market recently with its Redmi Smart Band. The Redmi Smart Band offers a comfortable fit and there is a solid colour LCD screen with a fairly big 1.08-inch screen size. It supports touch and gesture support with a capacitive button. The touch response is not so great but will get the job done more often than not.
The heart rate tracking and sleep tracking metrics were pretty accurate too. You can also get notifications on the Band from multiple apps. The Redmi Smart Band gets the basics right - steps, sleep, heart rate, and even basic notifications. It looks pretty stylish too. It lives up to the expectations, and the price tag of Rs 1,599 is the icing on the cake.
Read our Redmi Smart Band review
Check out Redmi Smart Band on Amazon
Samsung’s second-gen Fit wearable tracker comes with improved battery life, AMOLED touchscreen display, and has support for over 90 workout mode. It also brings features like hand wash reminder which is pretty handy in the current times. As for the display, the Galaxy Fit 2 comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 450 nits which means readability won't be an issue.
On top of that, you also get 70 downloadable watch faces to personalize the function and look of the fitness tracker. There is also a function key at the chin of the tracker which can be used to wake up, go home and cancel function. The fitness tracker also offers a few preset replies to notifications and setting up of 12 dedicated widgets at a time. On the battery front, the Fit 2 can last up to 15 days on a single charge.
Check out Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 on Amazon
Huawei Band 4 comes with a colour display with touchscreen functionality. Just like the Realme band, the Huawei band 4 also features built-in USB charger which can be plugged in when you remove the watchband.
Apart from the traditional fitness features, the band also packs in Huawei TruSleep 2.0 to track your heart rate during sleep and analyse the sleep quality. The band provides detailed data results like heart rate, heart rate zone, steps, distance, speed, calories and more.
Furthermore, notifications of any messages or phone calls can be read on the band. Other features include watch faces, find my phone and remote shutter to control the phone’s camera.
Buy Huawei Band 4 on Flipkart
One of the fitness tracker to feature ECG, the GOQii Vital ECG Activity Tracker also packs comes with 3 Months Personal Coaching for under Rs 5,000. On a single charge, it can last up to seven days and it charges via built-in USB port. On-screen you get notifications from WhatsApp, SMS, email and calls.
The Exercise Mode on the new GOQii tracker enables you to track and monitor your steps, heart rate and time duration of your activities. It also tracks your exercise in real-time along with duration, pace, heart rate and tracks your route using Phone GPS.
With the companion app, you get an option to choose your nutritionist, personal trainer and wellness expert. It also features an interactive live-video platform where you can get inputs from fitness experts and get some tips.
Buy GOQii Vital ECG Activity Tracker on Amazon
Best fitness trackers under Rs 5,000 in India
|Product
|Price
|Mi Smart Band 5
|Rs 2,499
|Honor Band 5
|Rs 2,099
|Mi Band 3
|Rs 2,099
|Redmi Smart Band
|Rs 1,599
|Samsung Galaxy Fit 2
|Rs 3,999
|Huawei band 4
|Rs 1,899
|GOQii Vital ECG Activity Tracker
|Rs 4,399