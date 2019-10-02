Fitbit Versa 2 review

With the Versa 2, Fitbit proves that less is more. The fitness brand has taken everything that made the original a compelling budget smartwatch, improves on those features, adds a somewhat fiddly voice assistant, and spits out a near-perfect fitness tracker that comes with some smartwatch perks. It’s one of the best fitness watches from Fitbit but the lack of a GPS chip means you’ll need to carry your phone wherever you go.

After the launch of Fitbit’s first smartwatch, the Ionic, the company struggled to compete with the likes of the Apple Watch and dedicated running watches from Garmin.

Then, along came the Fitbit Versa and it turned the company’s fortunes around. So it’s no wonder Fitbit quickly followed that up with a cheaper, more pared back Versa Lite smartwatch while also refining the original Versa into a much-improved Versa 2.

Fitbit Versa 2: key specs Display: 300 x 300 pixel touchscreen AMOLED

Materials: Aluminum watch case

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0 and 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi

Water resistance: Up to 50m

Sensors: 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor, altimeter, ambient light sensor, vibration motor, NFC, microphone, and relative SpO2 sensor

Battery life: 5 days of standard usage

With this wearable, Fitbit has again proved that you don’t necessarily need topnotch features to make a terrific fitness watch, and it doesn’t need to burn a hole in your wallet. Unlike most other smartwatches on the market, the Versa 2 isn’t looking to replace your phone – in fact, you could call it a dumbed-down version of a smartwatch. And that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

The Versa 2 is squarely aimed at users keen on fitness rather than those seeking productivity from a wearable, making it an extension of Fitbit’s excellent fitness tracker range, but one that comes with some extra perks.

While health and activity tracking takes center stage, the Versa 2 bridges the gap between phone and wrist by offering message and calendar notifications, ways to control your smart home setup and play music from your phone while on a run or workout session.

The new Versa 2 has the looks to rival any premium smartwatch (Image credit: Future)

Launch price of $199 / £199 / AU$329

Special Edition Versa 2 costs $229 / £219.99 / AU$379

Fitbit announced the Versa 2 on August 28 ahead of IFA 2019, where the company showed the device off to the public for the first time. The Versa 2 is available to buy now, and you can pick it up from Fitbit's website or from major retailers either in-store or online.

The Fitbit Versa 2 costs £199.99 / $199.95 / AU$329.95, although there is a Special Edition version that retails for $229.95 / £219.99 / AU$379 and comes with either a Mist Grey or Copper Rose chassis and a premium woven band in the box.

At launch, the price of the Versa 2 matches that of its predecessor in the US and UK, but it’s a tad higher in Australia and, at the time of writing, is on par with the price of the Apple Watch Series 3 in most regions.

Purchasing a Versa 2 will also get your a seven-day free trial of Fitbit Premium, the company’s subscription fitness service. Those treating themselves to the Special Edition Versa 2 will, however, get a 90-day free trial of Fitbit Premium (more on this feature later).

The Versa 2's design should suit most wrists (Image credit: Future)

Design and display

Retains ‘squircle’ design

New always-on AMOLED display

Single button

When it comes to the design, Fibit’s mantra seems to be one of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’. The ‘squircle’ design of the Apple Watch and the original Versa seems to have been embraced by users and Fitbit has carried that on to the Versa 2. At first glance, the new fitness watch does look strikingly similar to its predecessor, but closer inspection reveals a few small tweaks giving the Versa 2 a very stylish look indeed.

With a depth of 0.47 inches (12mm), it’s only a tiny bit thicker than the Apple Watch 3, but since the chassis tapers inward toward the heart monitor underneath, it actually looks slimmer. And, with a screen size of 40mm, it should fit most wrists.

The tapered chassis makes it look thinner than it actually is (Image credit: Future)

Thankfully Fitbit has removed its branding from the bottom bezel of the Versa, meaning the bezels on the Versa 2 are slightly thinner, giving you a tad more screen real estate than before. While the display’s black background is usually quite successful at disguising the bezels, they are quite obvious at some angles, albeit easy to ignore.

Where the original Versa had three buttons on the chassis – two on the left and one on the right – the Versa 2 sports just a single button on the left and serves as both the ‘select’ and the ‘back’ button. This means you’re never more than a press or two away from the feature you need to access, while any other navigation you need to perform is done via the touchscreen.

A single button gives the Versa 2 a more minimalist look (Image credit: Future)

Talking about the screen, that’s the one major hardware improvement worth writing home about. Unlike the LCD display on the Versa, the second-generation Fitbit smartwatch has stepped into 2019 with a bright AMOLED touchscreen protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

It’s capable of hitting upwards of 1,000 nits of brightness although we found this to be actually too bright for general use, setting our Versa 2 to the lowest brightness setting almost permanently. Even at a ‘dim’ setting, the 300 x 300 resolution screen is crisp and, thanks to its ambient light sensor, is capable of adjusting brightness according to the environment you’re in.

The always-on display doesn't have too many customization options (Image credit: Future)

Another important feature Fitbit has added to the Versa 2 is an always-on option. By default it is switched off and you will need to go into the watch’s settings pane to change that selection. While it’s nice to be able to see the watch face without having to move your arm, it must be noted that when set to always-on, it limits your customization options to a default analog or digital watch face that you cannot change. Moreover, the battery life is almost cut by half if you opt for this setting.