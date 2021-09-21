Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: best deal and offers of tech products

Amazon Great India Festival sale will be hosted by the e-commerce giant in the coming days in India. While the company is yet to confirm the exact date for the sale, the teaser on Amazon has revealed what we can expect from this year's Great Indian Festival sale.

The Amazon Great India Festival sale is expected to happen during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale which is also expected to happen in the next few weeks. Last year, the Amazon Great Indian Festival kick-started in India on October 17 and ended on November 13. While we still do not know the exact date for the 2021 edition of the sale, we can expect something similar this year, as well as the festive season is around the corner in India.

Like with most of the sales on Amazon, the Amazon Prime members will get early access to all the deals during the sale. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for the same which will cost Rs 999. The microsite for the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live and the site has revealed what we can expect during the sale.

Common offers

In terms of bank offers, you can get 10% off with HDFC bank debit card, credit card, and EMI transactions during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Last year, the minimum transaction amount to avail the discount was set to Rs 5,000 and the max discount was limited to Rs 1,500. We can expect a similar offer this time around as well.

Apart from this, you can also get 5% unlimited cash back on ICICI Amazon Pay credit card. And, you can also avail of discounts via coupons, and exchange offers.

New launches

Amazon Great India Festival: expected tech deals

Before we get started with the deals that are expected to be made available for the sale, make sure you go ahead and collect all the coupons here that will be relevant to your purchase during the sale.

During the sale, you can get deals and discounts on phones and other accessories like audio products, power banks and more. For some phones, you can also get discounts via coupons. For other Amazon products, the site confirms you can get up to 24 months of No cost EMI, coupon discounts, and additional 5% combo offers.

As usual, there will also be huge discounts on Amazon devices such as Echo, Echo dot, Kindle, Show, and other smart home devices.

We are still waiting for Amazon all the deals and exact pricing on the deals to be revealed by Amazon. We will be adding more deals and exciting offers as we get the actual sale date of the Amazon Great India Festival 2021 一 stay tuned for the same. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for all the best tech deals for the best deals during the Amazon Great India Festival 2021.

