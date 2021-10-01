Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals and offers on smartphones

Amazon Great India Festival is now open for all Prime members as a part of early access and if you are in a hunt to get a good smartphone, we have compiled the best deals available on the platform during the sale.
This time of the year is probably the best time of the year to get the best deals on smartphones and other electronics. In this list, we have included smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, iQoo, Apple, and more.
All the smartphones listed here have received a price cut or you can get some offers with the coupon. On top of this, you can also get bank offers and additional discounts on some select phones.
Common offers
- 10% off with HDFC bank debit card, credit card, and EMI transactions
- 5% unlimited cash back on ICICI Amazon Pay credit card
Samsung phones
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Rs 36,999 | Rs 14,000 off
Additional Rs 3,000 discount with HDFC cards
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is the best affordable Samsung flagship you can get today. You get a great Super AMOLED screen, top cameras, and good performance.
Specs: Snapdragon 865 |8GB+128GB |6.5" 120Hz AMOLED | IP68 | 4,500mAh, 15W | 12+12+8MP | 32MP selfie | Wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at Rs 44,999 | Rs 14,001 off
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with a versatile triple-camera array along with S-Pen which is easy to fall in love with. Powered by Exynos 990, the Note 20 is a good performer too. The only downside at this price would be the 60Hz display.
Specs: 8GB+256GB |Exynos 990 |6.7-inch FHD+ 60Hz | 4,300mAh
64+12+12MP triple rear camera | 10MP front camera
Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 20 review
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at Rs 69,999 | Rs 22,500 off
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a big and beautiful display, a gorgeous design, plenty of productivity features, and cameras that are reliable.
Specs: 12GB+256GB |Snapdragon 865+ |6.9-inch FHD+ 120Hz | 4,500mAh |108+12+12MP triple rear camera | 10MP front camera
Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 20 review
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G at Rs 25,999 | Rs 1,000 off
Snapdragon 778G | 6/8GB RAM | 128GB storage | 5,000mAh, 25W |6.7" 120Hz AMOLED |64MP+12MP+5MP | 32MP | 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP |32MP
Samsung Galaxy M51 at Rs 19,999 | Rs 1,000 off
If battery life is your top priority, the Galaxy M51 is still the best bet. You also get a massive 7,000mAh battery, Super AMOLED panel, and Snapdragon chipset. Although the stand out feature here is the battery. The device won't disappoint you in any aspect.
Specs: 6.7" Super AMOLED | Snapdragon 730G | 6/8GB+128GB | 7,000mAh, 25W | 213grams 64MP main camera | 32MP selfie
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G at Rs 15,999 | Rs 5,000 off
6GB+128GB | Dimensity 720 |6.5" HD+ LCD | 5,000mAh |48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP | 13MP selfieView Deal
Samsung Galaxy M12 at Rs 9,499 | Rs 2,000 off
4GB+64GB | 6,000mAh battery | 6.5" 90Hz LCD | Exynos 850 | 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP | 8MP | Android 11View Deal
OnePlus
OnePlus 9 Pro at Rs 60,999 | Rs 4,000 off
The OnePlus 9 Pro is finally a flagship from the brand that we can wholeheartedly recommend, thanks to a massively improved camera system, along with capable performance, a beautiful display and impressively fast charging, ticking all the boxes that a premium Android smartphone should.
Specs: 48MP Main camera | 50MP Ultra-wide camera |Snapdragon 888 |6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED | 4,500mAh, 65W | 50W wireless charging
OnePlus 9 at Rs 46,999 | Rs 3,000 off
The OnePlus 9 comes with a fix for the most glaring flaw of prior OnePlus flagships: courtesy of a partnership with Hasselblad, the cameras offer better color correction, and both regular and ultra-wide photos look great. If you’re hunting for a flagship Android phone at an affordable price, the OnePlus 9 is worth considering.
Specs: 48MP Main camera | 50MP Ultra-wide camera |Snapdragon 888 |6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED | 4,500mAh, 65W | 180g
OnePlus 9R at Rs 37,999 | Rs 2,000 off
The OnePlus 9R is the cheapest of the company’s range of flagships for the season. You get a clean software experience, fast charging, a great display and decent performance — but it’s far from the best in its segment.
Specs: 6.55" AMOLED, 120Hz |Snapdragon 870 | 4500mAh, 65W |48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP rear camera | 16MP selfie camera
OnePlus Nord 2 at Rs 28,999 | Rs 1,000 off with coupons
The best mid-range phone of the year, the OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a lot of improvements over its predecessor and it shines in all departments. We are also pretty impressed with the camera as well for the first time on a Nord device.
Specs: 8GB+128GB | 50MP+8MP+2MP rear camera | 32MP selfie | MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI |6.43" 90Hz AMOLED |4500mAh, 65W fast charging
Xiaomi phones
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro at Rs 36,999 | Rs 3,000 off
Additional 7,000 flat off with HDFC card
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro comes with a handful of upgrades over its non-Pro sibling. Firstly, it offers the new Snapdragon 888 chipset, bringing higher performance and it also offers a 108MP primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL HM2). The phone runs off a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.View Deal
Xiaomi Mi 11X at Rs 26,999 | Rs 3,00 off
Additional 6,000 flat off with HDFC card
The Xiaomi Mi 11X is a great flagship phone on a budget with a great value for money proposition. The device ticks almost every aspect of an affordable flagship phone but falls short in terms of camera.
Specs: Snapdragon 870 | 6.67" E4 AMOLED display | 48MP triple camera | 4520mAh | 33W | 120Hz
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE at Rs 25,499| Rs 1,5000 off with coupons
6/8GB+128GB | 6.8mm | 158grams | 6.55” 10-bit AMOLED 90Hz | Dolby Vision |Snapdragon 778G | 4250mAh, 33W |64MP View Deal
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at Rs 18,999 | Rs 1,000 off
The best go-to smartphone around Rs 20,000, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a great all-rounder. It brings competitive features such as an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, a 108MP quad-camera stack, great battery life and more.
Redmi Note 10 Pro at Rs 16,499 | Rs 1,500 off
Snapdragon 732G | 64MP main camera | 16MP selfie |6.67" FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED | 6GB+128GB | 5020mAh, 33W
Redmi Note 10S at Rs 12,999 | Rs 2,000 off
6GB+64/128GB | 6.43" FHD+ AMOLED | 179grams | 5,000mAh, 33W | 64MP quad camera | MediaTek Helio G95View Deal
Redmi 9A at Rs 6,799 | Rs 200 off
2GB+32GB | Helio G25 |5000mAh
6.53-inch HD+ | 10W fast charging | 5MP selfie camera
iQoo phones
iQoo 7 Legend at Rs 37,990 | Rs 2,000 off with coupon
Along with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, it has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.1 storage. The iQoo 7 Legend has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto shooter with 2x magnification and 20x digital zoom. For selfies, there’s a 16MP camera on the front. It has a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging. View Deal
iQoo 7 at Rs 29,990 | Rs 2,000 off
Flat Rs 3,000 off with HDFC card
The iQoo 7 is a sidekick to the iQoo 7 Legend. It is powered by Snapdragon 870 and a dedicated display chipset. The iQoo 7 sports a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Samsung E3 Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. In the optics department, the iQoo 7 features a 48MP Sony IMX598 main camera with OIS and a 16MP shooter for selfies. The iQoo 7 is packed with a 4,400mAh battery which is backed by a 66W fast charger. View Deal
iQoo Z5 5G at Rs 22,490 | Rs 1,500 off with coupon
6.67" FHD+ LCD screen, 120Hz | Snapdragon 778G |64MP main camera | 16MP selfie |5,000mAh, 44WView Deal
iQOO Z3 starts at Rs 17,990 | Rs 2,000 off
Flat Rs 2,500 off with HDFC card
iQoo Z3 is India's first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset. It has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz and a Samsung GW3 64MP f/1.79 camera. iQoo Z3 runs on a 4,400mAh battery unit which is backed by a 55W fast charger.View Deal
Apple phones
Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 | Rs 13,000 off
For under Rs 40,000, the iPhone 11 is a great buy considering you are getting a top-end camera technology of the powerful iPhone 11 Pro, it packs good spec and manages to do so for a lower cost than many would expect - this is the one to go for if you want a good value iPhone. View Deal
Apple iPhone XR at Rs 32,999 | Rs 15,000 off
If you're looking for an affordable iPhone, the iPhone XR is a strong contender boasting the latest software, enough power and surprisingly good battery life... for an iPhone.
6.1-inch HD LCD display |IP67 | 12MP main camera |A12 Bionic chip | 7MP selfie cameraView Deal
