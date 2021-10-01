Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals and offers on smartphones

Amazon Great India Festival is now open for all Prime members as a part of early access and if you are in a hunt to get a good smartphone, we have compiled the best deals available on the platform during the sale.

This time of the year is probably the best time of the year to get the best deals on smartphones and other electronics. In this list, we have included smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, iQoo, Apple, and more.

All the smartphones listed here have received a price cut or you can get some offers with the coupon. On top of this, you can also get bank offers and additional discounts on some select phones.

Common offers

10% off with HDFC bank debit card, credit card, and EMI transactions

5% unlimited cash back on ICICI Amazon Pay credit card

Samsung phones

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at Rs 44,999 | Rs 14,001 off The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with a versatile triple-camera array along with S-Pen which is easy to fall in love with. Powered by Exynos 990, the Note 20 is a good performer too. The only downside at this price would be the 60Hz display. Specs: 8GB+256GB |Exynos 990 |6.7-inch FHD+ 60Hz | 4,300mAh 64+12+12MP triple rear camera | 10MP front camera Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 20 review



OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro at Rs 60,999 | Rs 4,000 off The OnePlus 9 Pro is finally a flagship from the brand that we can wholeheartedly recommend, thanks to a massively improved camera system, along with capable performance, a beautiful display and impressively fast charging, ticking all the boxes that a premium Android smartphone should. Specs: 48MP Main camera | 50MP Ultra-wide camera |Snapdragon 888 |6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED | 4,500mAh, 65W | 50W wireless charging Read our OnePlus 9 Pro reviewView Deal

OnePlus 9 at Rs 46,999 | Rs 3,000 off The OnePlus 9 comes with a fix for the most glaring flaw of prior OnePlus flagships: courtesy of a partnership with Hasselblad, the cameras offer better color correction, and both regular and ultra-wide photos look great. If you’re hunting for a flagship Android phone at an affordable price, the OnePlus 9 is worth considering. Specs: 48MP Main camera | 50MP Ultra-wide camera |Snapdragon 888 |6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED | 4,500mAh, 65W | 180g Read our OnePlus 9 reviewView Deal

Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro at Rs 36,999 | Rs 3,000 off Additional 7,000 flat off with HDFC card Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro comes with a handful of upgrades over its non-Pro sibling. Firstly, it offers the new Snapdragon 888 chipset, bringing higher performance and it also offers a 108MP primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL HM2). The phone runs off a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.View Deal

Xiaomi Mi 11X at Rs 26,999 | Rs 3,00 off Additional 6,000 flat off with HDFC card The Xiaomi Mi 11X is a great flagship phone on a budget with a great value for money proposition. The device ticks almost every aspect of an affordable flagship phone but falls short in terms of camera. Specs: Snapdragon 870 | 6.67" E4 AMOLED display | 48MP triple camera | 4520mAh | 33W | 120Hz Read our Xiaomi Mi 11X review

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at Rs 18,999 | Rs 1,000 off The best go-to smartphone around Rs 20,000, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a great all-rounder. It brings competitive features such as an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, a 108MP quad-camera stack, great battery life and more.

View Deal

iQoo phones

iQoo 7 Legend at Rs 37,990 | Rs 2,000 off with coupon Along with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, it has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.1 storage. The iQoo 7 Legend has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto shooter with 2x magnification and 20x digital zoom. For selfies, there’s a 16MP camera on the front. It has a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging. View Deal

iQoo 7 at Rs 29,990 | Rs 2,000 off Flat Rs 3,000 off with HDFC card The iQoo 7 is a sidekick to the iQoo 7 Legend. It is powered by Snapdragon 870 and a dedicated display chipset. The iQoo 7 sports a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Samsung E3 Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. In the optics department, the iQoo 7 features a 48MP Sony IMX598 main camera with OIS and a 16MP shooter for selfies. The iQoo 7 is packed with a 4,400mAh battery which is backed by a 66W fast charger. View Deal

iQOO Z3 starts at Rs 17,990 | Rs 2,000 off Flat Rs 2,500 off with HDFC card iQoo Z3 is India's first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset. It has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz and a Samsung GW3 64MP f/1.79 camera. iQoo Z3 runs on a 4,400mAh battery unit which is backed by a 55W fast charger.View Deal

Apple phones

Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 38,999 | Rs 13,000 off For under Rs 40,000, the iPhone 11 is a great buy considering you are getting a top-end camera technology of the powerful iPhone 11 Pro, it packs good spec and manages to do so for a lower cost than many would expect - this is the one to go for if you want a good value iPhone. View Deal

Apple iPhone XR at Rs 32,999 | Rs 15,000 off If you're looking for an affordable iPhone, the iPhone XR is a strong contender boasting the latest software, enough power and surprisingly good battery life... for an iPhone. 6.1-inch HD LCD display |IP67 | 12MP main camera |A12 Bionic chip | 7MP selfie cameraView Deal

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!