Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals and offers on smart TVs

Smart TVs are growing at a rapid pace in India and if you are looking to buy a new smart TV or upgrade from the existing smart TV, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021 has some good offers on televisions.
The sale started today will be live for the next one month, but some offers might run out in the next few days 一 so make sure you grab the deal as soon as you can. In this article, we have compiled the best smart TV deals we found on Amazon during the ongoing sale.
We have included a 32-inch HD smart TV to a 65-inch 4K smart TV and from Rs 15,000 to Rs 65,000一 so you can pick according to your size preferences and budget. The list contains smart TVs that have received actual price cuts and are worth spending your money on.
We have smart TVs from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, iffalcon, Amazon, Sony, and more. Here are the best TV deals on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale.
Common offers
- 10% off with HDFC bank debit card, credit card, and EMI transactions
- 5% unlimited cash back on ICICI Amazon Pay credit card
32-inch
Mi TV 4A PRO 32-inch Rs 15,499 | Rs 1,500 off
Resolution: HD (1366x768) | Audio: 20W, Dolby+ DTS-HD | Platform: Android TV OS + Patchwall UI | Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 1GB+8GBView Deal
Mi TV 4A 32-inch at Rs 16499 | Rs 1,000 off
Resolution: HD (1366x768) | Audio: 20W | Platform: Android TV OS + Patchwall UI | Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 1GB+8GB
43-inch
Mi TV 4X 43-inch at Rs 28,999 | Rs 1,000 off
Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 20W, Dolby+ DTS-HD | Platform: Android TV OS + Patchwall UI | Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 1GB+8GBView Deal
OnePlus TV Y1 43-inch FHD at Rs 25,999
Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Audio: 20W, Dolby+ Audio | Platform: Android TV OS | Ports: 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 1GB+8GBView Deal
LG 43-inch at Rs 36,999 | Rs 2,000 off
Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 20W| Platform: WebOS | Ports: 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB | Alexa, Google Assistant | 1.5GB+8GB
Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 24W, Dolby | Platform: Android TV OS| Ports: 3 x HDMI, 1 x USB | Alexa, Google Assistant | 2GB+16GB View Deal
Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Pro at Rs 38,990 | Rs 2,000 off
Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 20W, Dolby | Platform: Samsung smart TV| Ports: 3 x HDMI, 1 x USB | Alexa, Google Assistant | 1.5GB+8GB View Deal
AmazonBasics 43-inch at Rs 27,499 | Rs 2,500 off
Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 20W, Dolby | Platform: Fire TV OS| Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | Alexa | 1.5GB+8GB
TCL 40-inch at Rs 20999 | Rs 4,000 off
Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)| Audio: 20W| Platform: Android TV OS| Ports: 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB | Google Assistant | 1GB+8GBView Deal
50-inch
Mi TV 4X 50-inch at Rs 36,999 | Rs 2,000 off
Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 20W, Dolby+ DTS-HD | Platform: Android TV OS + Patchwall UI | Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 2GB+8GBView Deal
Redmi 50-inch 4K at Rs 35999 | Rs 3,000 off
Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 30W, Dolby Atmos | Platform: Android TV OS + Patchwall UI | Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 2GB+16GB
55-inch
Sony TV KD-55X80AJ 55-inch at Rs 77,990 | Rs 6,000 off
Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 20W, Dolby Atmos | Platform: Google TV | Ports: 4 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 8GB storage View Deal
Redmi 4K TV X55 55-inch at Rs 42,999 | Rs 3,000 off
Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 30W, Dolby Atmos | Platform: Android TV 10 + PatchWall | Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 2GB+16GB
65-inch
OnePlus 65U1S at Rs 64,999 | Rs 2,000 off
Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 30W, Dynaudio+Dolby | Platform: Android TV 10 OS| Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 2GB+16GBView Deal
Redmi TV X65 at Rs 59999 | Rs 3,000 off
Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 30W, Dolby Atmos | Platform: Android TV 10 + PatchWall | Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 2GB+16GB
