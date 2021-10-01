Trending

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals and offers on smart TVs

These are the best smart TV deals right now on Amazon

Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2021
Smart TVs are growing at a rapid pace in India and if you are looking to buy a new smart TV or upgrade from the existing smart TV, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021 has some good offers on televisions. 

The sale started today will be live for the next one month, but some offers might run out in the next few days 一 so make sure you grab the deal as soon as you can. In this article, we have compiled the best smart TV deals we found on Amazon during the ongoing sale. 

We have included a 32-inch HD smart TV to a 65-inch 4K smart TV and from Rs 15,000 to Rs 65,000一 so you can pick according to your size preferences and budget. The list contains smart TVs that have received actual price cuts and are worth spending your money on. 

We have smart TVs from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, iffalcon, Amazon, Sony, and more. Here are the best TV deals on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. 

Common offers

  • 10% off with HDFC bank debit card, credit card, and EMI transactions 
  • 5% unlimited cash back on ICICI Amazon Pay credit card

32-inch

 Mi TV 4A PRO 32-inch  Rs 15,499 | Rs 1,500 off

Resolution: HD (1366x768) | Audio: 20W, ‎Dolby+ DTS-HD | Platform: Android TV OS + Patchwall UI | Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 1GB+8GBView Deal

 Mi TV 4A 32-inch at Rs 16499 | Rs 1,000 off

Resolution: HD (1366x768) | Audio: 20W | Platform: Android TV OS + Patchwall UI | Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 1GB+8GB


View Deal

43-inch

 Mi TV 4X 43-inch at Rs 28,999 | Rs 1,000 off

Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 20W, ‎Dolby+ DTS-HD | Platform: Android TV OS + Patchwall UI | Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 1GB+8GBView Deal

OnePlus TV Y1 43-inch FHD at Rs 25,999 

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Audio: 20W, ‎Dolby+ Audio | Platform: Android TV OS | Ports: 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 1GB+8GBView Deal

 LG 43-inch at Rs 36,999 | Rs 2,000 off

Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 20W| Platform: WebOS | Ports: 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB | Alexa, Google Assistant | 1.5GB+8GB


View Deal

iFFALCON 43-inch at 25,999

Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 24W, Dolby | Platform: Android TV OS| Ports: 3 x HDMI, 1 x USB | Alexa, Google Assistant | 2GB+16GB View Deal

Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Pro at Rs 38,990 | Rs 2,000 off 

Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 20W, Dolby | Platform: Samsung smart TV| Ports: 3 x HDMI, 1 x USB | Alexa, Google Assistant | 1.5GB+8GB View Deal

AmazonBasics 43-inch at Rs 27,499 | Rs 2,500 off

Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 20W, Dolby | Platform: Fire TV OS| Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | Alexa | 1.5GB+8GB


View Deal

TCL 40-inch at Rs 20999 | Rs 4,000 off

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)| Audio: 20W| Platform: Android TV OS| Ports: 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB | Google Assistant | 1GB+8GBView Deal

50-inch

 Mi TV 4X 50-inch at Rs 36,999 | Rs 2,000 off  

Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 20W, ‎Dolby+ DTS-HD | Platform: Android TV OS + Patchwall UI | Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 2GB+8GBView Deal

Redmi 50-inch 4K  at Rs 35999 | Rs 3,000 off

Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 30W, ‎Dolby Atmos | Platform: Android TV OS + Patchwall UI | Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 2GB+16GB


View Deal

55-inch

Sony TV KD-55X80AJ 55-inch at Rs 77,990 | Rs 6,000 off

Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 20W, ‎Dolby Atmos  | Platform: Google TV | Ports: 4 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 8GB storage View Deal

Redmi 4K TV X55 55-inch at Rs 42,999 | Rs 3,000 off

Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 30W, ‎Dolby Atmos | Platform: Android TV 10 + PatchWall | Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 2GB+16GB


View Deal

65-inch

OnePlus 65U1S  at Rs 64,999 | Rs 2,000 off

Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 30W, ‎Dynaudio+Dolby | Platform: Android TV 10 OS| Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 2GB+16GBView Deal

 Redmi TV X65  at Rs 59999 | Rs 3,000 off

Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 30W, ‎Dolby Atmos | Platform: Android TV 10 + PatchWall | Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 2GB+16GB

