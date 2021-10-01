Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals and offers on smart TVs

Smart TVs are growing at a rapid pace in India and if you are looking to buy a new smart TV or upgrade from the existing smart TV, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021 has some good offers on televisions.

The sale started today will be live for the next one month, but some offers might run out in the next few days 一 so make sure you grab the deal as soon as you can. In this article, we have compiled the best smart TV deals we found on Amazon during the ongoing sale.

We have included a 32-inch HD smart TV to a 65-inch 4K smart TV and from Rs 15,000 to Rs 65,000一 so you can pick according to your size preferences and budget. The list contains smart TVs that have received actual price cuts and are worth spending your money on.

We have smart TVs from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, iffalcon, Amazon, Sony, and more. Here are the best TV deals on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Common offers

10% off with HDFC bank debit card, credit card, and EMI transactions

5% unlimited cash back on ICICI Amazon Pay credit card

32-inch

43-inch

iFFALCON 43-inch at 25,999 Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 24W, Dolby | Platform: Android TV OS| Ports: 3 x HDMI, 1 x USB | Alexa, Google Assistant | 2GB+16GB View Deal

50-inch

55-inch

65-inch

Redmi TV X65 at Rs 59999 | Rs 3,000 off Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) | Audio: 30W, ‎Dolby Atmos | Platform: Android TV 10 + PatchWall | Ports: 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB | 2GB+16GB

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!