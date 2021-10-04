Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on headphones, TWS, and audio products

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now open to all Amazon users and the sale has bought deals and discounts on phones, smart TVs, and wearables. Similarly, you can also get some great deals on personal audio products too.

If you were waiting for some great deals on audio products, we have handpicked some of the best deals that are available across personal audio space. We have listed eight over-the-ear headphones, nine true wireless earbuds, and also four affordable Bluetooth neckbands.

Sony has discounted all of its flagship and mid-ramnge audio products and most of them have gone for their lowest price since lkauynbched. Apple's AirPods are also available for a great price while Oppo has discounted its TWS by Rs 1,000.

Here are some of the best deals that you can grab during the sale:

Common offers

10% instant discount with HDFC card

5% unlimited cash back with Amazon Pay ICICI card

Headphones

Recommend Sony WH-1000XM4 at Rs 22,990 | Rs 4,000 off The Sony WH-1000XM4 is the best headphones in its class, with amazing noise-cancellation, very enjoyable and versatile sound quality in a familiar comfortable design. It might seem unassuming or iterative at first, but there’s a healthy sprinkling of new features such as multi-device pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, wear detection, and more to extend its lead. Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 reviewView Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 at Rs 17,990 | Rs 2,000 off If you don't have the budget for the Sony WH-1000XM4, the last-gen model is now available for just Rs 17,990. They are a superb pair of noise-canceling headphones. These headphones can last up to 30 hours which is a big plus. Read our Sony WH-1000XM3 reviewView Deal

Lowest price! Sony WH-CH710N at Rs 6,990 | Rs 2,000 off One of the cheapest headphones from Sony, the WH-CH710N offers solid noise cancellation using Artificial Intelligent (AINC). They sport a 30mm dynamic along with Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 3.5mm jack. The audio quality is good too with enjoyable music and loud output. Sony claims a battery life of up to 35 hours 一 which is excellent. If you are looking for good headphones for WFH setup, this one won't disappoint you. Read our Sony WH-CH710NView Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT at Rs 11,999 If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM3, these Sennheiser cans are a great choice. With a fantastic sound, good noise cancellation, and a comfortable (and fully-foldable) fit, they’ll suit most commuters down to a tee. Read our Sennheiser HD 450BT reviewView Deal

HyperX Cloud Core at Rs 5,299 | Rs 3,300 off The HyperX Cloud Core gives great all-around sound quality, 7.1 Dolby support and solid build design for Rs 5,490. Perfect for those looking for an affordable device for PC gaming through its best features are handicapped on other devices.

View Deal

TWS

Don't miss Apple AirPods Pro at Rs 17,999 | Rs 8,000 off If you own an Apple device, these are hands-down the best you can get as an audio companion. The new noise-cancelling feature is neat and useful, and the overall improvements to sound and design couldn't be more welcome. View Deal

Recommended Oppo Enco X at Rs 8,990 | Rs 1,000 off The Oppo Enco X are yet another impressive audio product from the brand which is known for its smartphones. The presence of ANC is very effective and the sound quality is top-notch. The Oppo Enco X are an easy recommendation from our side.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t at Rs 4,499 | Rs 500 off Initially launched for Rs 12,999, the Jabra Elite 65t is now available for Rs 2,799. It brings a perfect balance of usability, features, and sound quality. It offers a reliable connection and is a pleasure to use day-to-day. Also, you get good battery life with up to five hours on a single charge and the case is good for an additional 10 hours(2 cycles). View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 at Rs 9,990 | Rs 5,000 off Don’t be fooled by the tiny 6mm drivers onboard; they exude clarity and bring a believable soundstage with exquisite detail. The ANC is effective and is still one of the reasons to buy these earbuds. With ANC turned on, we’re looking at about 6 hours of playback on a single charge, with a bit more with noise cancellation turned off. Read our Sony WF-1000XM3 review View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 at Rs 17,990 | Rs 7,000 off The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 boast of excellent sound quality, design and battery life, and are an easy recommendation for those looking for a premium product. They are amongst the best true wireless earbuds currently available, especially if the price and subjective discomfort are not deal-breakers for you. Read our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review

Sony WF-XB700 at Rs 6,490 | Rs 2,500 off The WF-XB700 comes under Extra Bass series so, you can expect deep and punchy bass. It features a 12mm driver unit and harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and 12mm drivers. You get punchy, thumpy, and deep bass with this pair of earbuds. On the battery front, you get 9 hours of playback with an additional 9 house with the case. You can charge the case via Type-C port. These are IPX4 rated so, you get protection against the water splash and sweat.View Deal

OPPO Enco W51 at Rs 3,999 | Rs 1,000 off The Oppo Enco W51 are a solid pair of true wireless earphones under Rs 5,000, owing to the sheer number of features they sport. Along with that, they also offer excellent sound quality and respectable noise cancellation, which are rare at this price. Just be wary of the battery life and a potentially unreliable fit. The biggest talking point is the inclusion of active noise cancellation, a feature that works really well. Oppo Enco W51 true wireless earphones reviewView Deal

Neckband

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition at Rs 1,799 | Rs 200 off Warp Charge |20 hours battery | IP55 rated | magnetic control | 17 hours battery life | 9.2mm drivers |Bluetooth 5.0



Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!