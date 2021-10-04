Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on headphones, TWS, and audio products

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now open to all Amazon users and the sale has bought deals and discounts on phones, smart TVs, and wearables. Similarly, you can also get some great deals on personal audio products too.
If you were waiting for some great deals on audio products, we have handpicked some of the best deals that are available across personal audio space. We have listed eight over-the-ear headphones, nine true wireless earbuds, and also four affordable Bluetooth neckbands.
Sony has discounted all of its flagship and mid-ramnge audio products and most of them have gone for their lowest price since lkauynbched. Apple's AirPods are also available for a great price while Oppo has discounted its TWS by Rs 1,000.
Here are some of the best deals that you can grab during the sale:
Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 at Rs 22,990 | Rs 4,000 off
The Sony WH-1000XM4 is the best headphones in its class, with amazing noise-cancellation, very enjoyable and versatile sound quality in a familiar comfortable design. It might seem unassuming or iterative at first, but there’s a healthy sprinkling of new features such as multi-device pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, wear detection, and more to extend its lead.
Sony WH-1000XM3 at Rs 17,990 | Rs 2,000 off
If you don't have the budget for the Sony WH-1000XM4, the last-gen model is now available for just Rs 17,990. They are a superb pair of noise-canceling headphones. These headphones can last up to 30 hours which is a big plus.
Sennheiser Momentum 3 at Rs 27,990 | Rs 7,000 off
There’s a lot to love about the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless; they sound fantastic, look good, and are easily customizable thanks to an app. However, they’re let down by a measly 17-hour battery life which is not as good as the rivals.
Sony WH-CH710N at Rs 6,990 | Rs 2,000 off
One of the cheapest headphones from Sony, the WH-CH710N offers solid noise cancellation using Artificial Intelligent (AINC). They sport a 30mm dynamic along with Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 3.5mm jack. The audio quality is good too with enjoyable music and loud output. Sony claims a battery life of up to 35 hours 一 which is excellent.
If you are looking for good headphones for WFH setup, this one won't disappoint you.
Sennheiser HD 450BT at Rs 11,999
If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM3, these Sennheiser cans are a great choice. With a fantastic sound, good noise cancellation, and a comfortable (and fully-foldable) fit, they’ll suit most commuters down to a tee.
Read our Sennheiser HD 450BT review
HyperX Cloud Core at Rs 5,299 | Rs 3,300 off
The HyperX Cloud Core gives great all-around sound quality, 7.1 Dolby support and solid build design for Rs 5,490. Perfect for those looking for an affordable device for PC gaming through its best features are handicapped on other devices.
BoAt Rockerz 510 at Rs 1,099 | Rs 300 off
50mm drivers |up to 20 hours battery life | Bluetooth + Aux | 230grams
TWS
Apple AirPods Pro at Rs 17,999 | Rs 8,000 off
If you own an Apple device, these are hands-down the best you can get as an audio companion. The new noise-cancelling feature is neat and useful, and the overall improvements to sound and design couldn't be more welcome.
Oppo Enco X at Rs 8,990 | Rs 1,000 off
The Oppo Enco X are yet another impressive audio product from the brand which is known for its smartphones. The presence of ANC is very effective and the sound quality is top-notch. The Oppo Enco X are an easy recommendation from our side.
Jabra Elite 65t at Rs 4,499 | Rs 500 off
Initially launched for Rs 12,999, the Jabra Elite 65t is now available for Rs 2,799. It brings a perfect balance of usability, features, and sound quality. It offers a reliable connection and is a pleasure to use day-to-day. Also, you get good battery life with up to five hours on a single charge and the case is good for an additional 10 hours(2 cycles).
Sony WF-1000XM3 at Rs 9,990 | Rs 5,000 off
Don’t be fooled by the tiny 6mm drivers onboard; they exude clarity and bring a believable soundstage with exquisite detail. The ANC is effective and is still one of the reasons to buy these earbuds. With ANC turned on, we’re looking at about 6 hours of playback on a single charge, with a bit more with noise cancellation turned off.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at Rs 9,990 | Rs 6,000 off
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offers better sound and microphone quality with multipoint pairing and spatial audio support as compared to Buds Live. They don’t offer the same level of noise cancellation as over-ear headphones or the sound quality of high-end earbuds, but for their price, they offer just enough of both to be competitive.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 at Rs 17,990 | Rs 7,000 off
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 boast of excellent sound quality, design and battery life, and are an easy recommendation for those looking for a premium product. They are amongst the best true wireless earbuds currently available, especially if the price and subjective discomfort are not deal-breakers for you.
Sony WF-XB700 at Rs 6,490 | Rs 2,500 off
The WF-XB700 comes under Extra Bass series so, you can expect deep and punchy bass. It features a 12mm driver unit and harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and 12mm drivers. You get punchy, thumpy, and deep bass with this pair of earbuds.
On the battery front, you get 9 hours of playback with an additional 9 house with the case. You can charge the case via Type-C port. These are IPX4 rated so, you get protection against the water splash and sweat.
OPPO Enco W51 at Rs 3,999 | Rs 1,000 off
The Oppo Enco W51 are a solid pair of true wireless earphones under Rs 5,000, owing to the sheer number of features they sport. Along with that, they also offer excellent sound quality and respectable noise cancellation, which are rare at this price. Just be wary of the battery life and a potentially unreliable fit.
The biggest talking point is the inclusion of active noise cancellation, a feature that works really well.
Realme Buds Q2 at Rs 1,999 | Rs 500 off | Rs 200 off with coupon
The Realme Buds Q2 brings well-implemented features for a pair of TWS priced under Rs 2,000 now. ealme Buds Q2 comes with a pair of 10mm dynamic drivers on the earbuds which provide a good audio experience and effective ANC as well. In terms of battery, you get about 4 hours with the buds.
Neckband
BoAt Rockerz 330 at Rs 999 | Rs 500 off
Fast Charge |Up to 30hours playback |Enhanced Bass |IPX5, Type C Port |Bluetooth v5.0 |Voice Assistant |10mm dynamic drivers | Type-C
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition at Rs 1,799 | Rs 200 off
Warp Charge |20 hours battery | IP55 rated | magnetic control | 17 hours battery life | 9.2mm drivers |Bluetooth 5.0
Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo at Rs 999 | Rs 500 off
Bluetooth 5.0 | 11.2mm bass boost drivers |ENC |17 hours | Type-C | Fast charging |IPX4 | Realme Link app support
JBL Glide 120 at Rs 899 | Rs 300 off
Deep Bass |Dual Equalizer |12mm Drivers | Bluetooth 5.0 | IPX5 |Bluetooth V5.0 | 7hours playtime |Magnetic
