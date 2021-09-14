Samsung Galaxy M52 specs, expected price in India, and latest news

The Samsung Galaxy M52 will be launched as the latest mid-range phone from the brand. The Galaxy M52 will be the successor to the popular Samsung Galaxy M51 device from 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy M series has been Samsung’s top-performing device over the past couple of years be it in the budget segment with the M11, M21 series or in the mid-range with the Galaxy M31 and M51 series.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M52 will also be a 5G capable device. The device is confirmed to launch in the month of September and it will be sold on Amazon, just like the Galaxy M51. With just a few days away from the actual launch, the specs of the Galaxy M52 has been leaked which reveals some big improvements.

The Samsung Galaxy M51, even after a year of launch, is still the device to beat in terms of battery life. With the Galaxy M52, we hope the legacy continues along with other improvements which the Galaxy M51 lacked such as a high refresh rate screen and a better design.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A new mid-ranger by Samsung

A new mid-ranger by Samsung Launch date? September 2021

September 2021 What price? Around Rs 30,000 (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M52 launch date is yet to be announced. But, the Amazon subscription mail suggests the device will be launched in India in September. Looking at the leaked specs and features of the device, the Galaxy M52 is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 . The device will be sold on Amazon in India.

Samsung Galaxy M52 specs

The Galaxy M51 is powered by Snapdragon 730G. (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Samsung Galaxy M51 was one of the first M series phones to feature a Snapdragon processor. The Galaxy M51 was powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset which boosted the performance of the device. Similarly, according to the leaks, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M52 will be powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset which is a 5G capable chipset and so, the device will likely be called 一 Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

The Snapdragon 778G is an eight-core chipset with one Kryo 670 prime core clocked at 2.4GHz, three Cortex A78 cores at 2.2GHz and four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.9GHz. There is an Adreno 642L GPU for handling graphics and gaming. The chipset also supports multiple 5G bands. In terms of RAM and storage, the device is expected to feature up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy M52 could come with a 120Hz refresh rate. (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

In the visual department, the Galaxy M52 is said to come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display along with a 120Hz AMOLED screen 一 a jump from the 60Hz AMOLED panel on the Galaxy M51. In terms of design, the recent leak suggests the device will come with vertical stripes on the back - something similar to what we’ve seen on the Galaxy F62 .

Further, in terms of optics, the device is confirmed to come with three cameras on the back instead of four cameras from the Galaxy M51. According to a leak , the device will feature a 64MP main camera (ISOCELL GW3), a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. There should be a 32MP selfie camera too, like the last-gen device. While the camera hardware isn’t new, an improved ISP on the new processor could offer a better photography experience.

In terms of software, the Galaxy M52 will run on Android 11 based on Samsung’s OneUI skin on top. Surprisingly, the leaks so far haven’t revealed anything on the battery capacity yet. The Galaxy M51 is packed with a massive 7,000mAh capacity battery and we are expecting the same to feature on the Galaxy M52 as well.

Samsung Galaxy M52: what we want to see

Based on our Samsung Galaxy M51 review, here are the three things that we’d like to see in the upcoming Galaxy M52 device.

Faster charging speeds With the massive battery on the inside, the Galaxy M51 offers 25W fast charging which takes about two hours to charge. With the Galaxy M52, we’d like to see faster-charging speed as the rival brands are offering up to 65W fast charging in the mid-range segment.

Better build quality The Galaxy M51’s back panel is a mix of glass and plastic material. The back of the device is a fingerprint magnet and it can get scratched easily. We’d like to see an improved build quality on the back this time around.