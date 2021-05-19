Snapdragon 778G bridges the gap between mid-range and high-end devices

In recent months, Qualcomm has been working hard to bring many of its flagship features to its mid-range platforms. With the new Snapdragon 778 chipset, it does just that. And the best part? You won’t have to wait too long to see it in a phone near you.

The Snapdragon 778G is a successor to the Snapdragon 768G and 765G from about a year ago, and sits just under the Snapdragon 780G and the rest of the 8 series flagships. It is the first 6nm smartphone chipset from Qualcomm and should offer a higher level of efficiency.

“Snapdragon 778G was developed to address the growing demand by global OEMs for more platform options in the high-tier. It brings many of the latest premium technologies and features into the high-tier to help make next-generation experiences more broadly accessible”, said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G specifications

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Snapdragon 778G has a familiar configuration with one Kryo 670 Prime core clocked at 2.4GHz, followed by three Cortex A78 cores at 2.2GHz and four Cortex A55 cores at 1.9GHz for efficiency. Paired with the Adreno 642L GPU, Qualcomm claims it can achieve up to 40% faster graphics rendering. It also gets the Snapdragon Elite suite of gaming optimizations. It supports up to 144Hz displays with 10-bit colour depth and HDR10+.

As for content creation, the Snapdragon 778G is capable of triple concurrent capture of up to 22 MP photos or up to 192MP single photos. Video capture capabilities include 4K, HDR, HLG, 10-bit colour, portrait mode and 240 fps slow-motion — all enabled by the Spectra 570L image signal processor.

The Snapdragon 778G makes strides on the AI front too, with up to 12 TOPS of processing throughput between all AI accelerators, thanks to the Hexagon 770 processor. Other features include global 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Snapdragon Sound, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, USB 3.1, Quick Charge 4+ and more.

Snapdragon 778G: List of phones

(Image credit: Realme )

Realme "Quicksilver"

Honor 50

iQoo

Motorola

Oppo Xiaomi

Devices powered by the Snapdragon 778G will be available starting Q2 of this year — which means we could see the first phones with this processor as early as next month.