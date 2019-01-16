HDR10+: the new HDR standard that's taking a leaf out of Dolby's book

HDR10+ is a video format increasingly found on HDR televisions – but what is it, and why are the ones we have not enough?

HDR TVs are still relatively new to the market, but we already have a confusing handful of HDR standards competing for prime of place on our TV screens. First came HDR10, then Dolby Vision, and more recently Hybrid Log Gamma and Advanced HDR.

Now though, there's a new fighter in the ring. Called HDR10+, it hopes to bring the same advanced functionality of Dolby Vision to an open standard, one that content makers can use without Dolby's heft licensing fees.

Like Dolby's competing format, HDR10+ uses 'dynamic metadata' to enhance HDR images in each scene or shot, allowing viewers to get the most out of an entire film documentary, or TV show.

HDR10+ might have 10-bit color rather than Dolby Vision's 12-bit, but this should at least make for a better balance between light and dark scenes.

But if you thought HDR10+ would be another flash in the pan, you'd be wrong. The HDR standard has been packed into every Samsung 4K TV since 2017, not to mention numbers of Panasonic TVs and Blu-ray discs from 20th Century FOX. The HDR10+ revolution has already begun.

Where did HDR10+ come from?

We first heard about HDR10+ back in April 2017, when Samsung announced it was partnering with Amazon Prime Video to support the new format , but the format took a big step forward in August with the announcement that 20th Century Fox and Panasonic were joining forces with Samsung to develop the format further.

2018's CES saw the format come to physical media with the announcement that it had been been accepted as part of the Ultra HD Blu-ray specification. Panasonic then followed that announcement up by saying its new 2018 players will support the format, but there isn't any word on which discs will be available.

Then, in early March 2018, Samsung took the stage at its annual TV unveiling to once again reaffirm its commitment to the standard by putting it into every one of its 2018 QLED TVs.

On the content side, you can already find around 100 movies and TV shows in HDR10+ on Amazon Video and Netflix has suggested it might support the format in the future, although it currently has no firm plans to do so.

Why do we need HDR10+?

But do we even need another standard of HDR in the first place?

The reasoning we've heard comes down to the creation of content. From how we've come to understand it, it's far easier for production houses to create HDR10+ content instead of Dolby Vision. Whereas the latter requires a scene-by-scene color correction, the former can take HDR10 content and bring it up to par without any extra labor.

It turns out that content creators really like that last part: Amazon already has a number of HDR10+ shows, including The Grand Tour, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Man in the High Castle, to name a few, and it's only a matter of time until the first HDR10+ UHD Blu-ray discs arrive on the market.

All things considered, the early signs for HDR10+ are looking positive. Panasonic is bringing the technology to all of its ‘4K Pro’ televisions, which includes the newly announced 77-inch model of its Panasonic EZ1002 and its 2018 FZ950 and FZ800 OLED sets, in addition to Samsung's five new QLED TVs.

Dolby Vision

Does HDR10+ spell the end for Dolby Vision?

Well, it's unlikely.

Even if HDR10+ gains the same sort of traction, Dolby Vision still has the advantage of more advanced tech, with support for 12-bit color and up to 10,000 nits of brightness.

The lack of licensing fees with HDR10+ could end up being mightily tempting for manufacturers and content creators alike – but it's not like big Hollywood blockbusters are hurting when it comes to budget.

The most likely scenario that we can see happening is the peaceful coexistence of HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, a idea that Dolby's SVP of Consumer Entertainment Giles Baker seems to tolerate – if not directly support.

Whichever format wins or loses, the result is going to be better picture quality for all – and that's something we can all get behind.