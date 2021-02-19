Realme GT might not beat OnePlus and Oppo phones in charging speed after all

The flagship Realme GT launch is just a few days away now, which means we'll know all the details of this superb-looking handset very soon. However, an early peek at one of the specs suggests the charging capabilities might not be as great as we were hoping.

A phone with the model number RMX2202 (which corresponds to the Realme GT) recently passed through China's 3C certification portal, a requirement for all products going on sale in China. The power adapter accompanying it had a 65W (10V 6.5A) charging spec, matching the 65W Super Dart charging also seen on many of the company's other recent launches, including the Realme X7 Pro.

65W is very fast – matching recent flagships from Oppo and OnePlus – but given we'd heard rumors that the Realme GT would offer a jaw-dropping 125W Ultra Dart upgrade, and Realme confirmed the GT Pro will (when we thought it'd be called the Race Pro) we're entitled to feel a little disappointed.

That 125W Ultra Dart tech – which Realme showed off last year, without a phone attached – is claimed to fully recharge a phone in just about 15 minutes, with a 33% charge taking only 3 minutes. That's ridiculously fast, but we're yet to see it appear on an actual smartphone.

(Image credit: 3C certification)

The technology involves using a bi-cell implementation with four charge pumps: one to halve the voltage and three to split the load at 42W each. It is based on Oppo’s 125W Flash Charge , which hasn't been spotted in a phone yet either.

If you had an optimistic frame of mind, you might say that there's a slim possibility that the 125W charger will be an optional accessory and not a part of the regular Realme GT bundle, but the certification has no mention of that.

Thankfully, many other details have been clarified. The Realme GT has been confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM, and a large 5,000mAh battery. Considering that fast charging might not be as fast as we previously expected, a bigger battery offers some consolation.

Along with that, the phone is expected to come with a triple-camera array with a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto shooter. The remaining specs and features should surface very soon, as the launch is slated for March 4 in China.