Realme Race Pro leak suggests it will be a battery champ in many ways

With the new year underway, smartphone manufacturers were quick to tease the existence of their upcoming flagships of the season. A new leak suggests that the Realme Race Pro will offer one of the best battery experiences.

Back in December, Realme announced that it will be amongst the first OEMs to adopt the Snapdragon 888 chipset for its upcoming flagship, codenamed ‘Race’. It expected to be unveiled in China in the coming weeks and is also confirmed to launch in India later.

The Realme X50 Pro was launched in February of 2020, which was the company's last flagship in India.

Now, additional information about the Realme Race Pro has surfaced on Weibo from its home country, talking about its battery specifications. Leakster Ice Universe states that it will not only have a large 5,000mAh battery, but also support 125W UltraDart fast charging, which can charge the phone entirely in just about 15 minutes. When it comes to high-end smartphones, companies usually have to prioritize bigger batteries or faster charging, but it looks like the Realme Race Pro will buck that trend.

Other suggested specifications include the Snapdragon 888 with 5G, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of storage and Realme UI 2.0 based on Color OS 11 out-of-the-box. The model number is listed as ‘RMX2202’.

Separately, an image of the Realme Race was also shared, showing the back design of the phone with curved sides. It had a pearlescent white finish with a circular camera housing in the centre with four lenses. Patent images on Weibo align with the earlier leak and also state that the front will have a flat display with a hole-punch selfie camera.

There’s also been a steady stream of rumours stating that the Realme Race will be based on the Oppo Reno Ace 2 platform from April 2020, which boasted of the fastest wired and wireless

Charging on any smartphone at its time. Looking at the designs of both the phones, it’s easy to understand the correlation.

