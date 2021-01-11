Realme Race could come with 125W charging and Snapdragon 888

Realme Race is the brand's next flagship device in the making. The device is already confirmed to sport the newly launched Snapdragon 888 chipset. We also know how the device looks like and some of the key specs are also out.

A popular tipster on Weibo, Digital Chat Station claims the Realme Race will be an enhanced version of Oppo Reno Ace 2 smartphone with Snapdragon 888, and much better heat dissipation and battery life.

(Image credit: Weibo)

Realme Race specifications (expected)

(Image credit: GSMArena)

For starters, the Realme Race will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is an octa-core flagship chipset with a clock speed of 2.84GHz. It also brings up to a 25% uplift in overall CPU performance. On the gaming front, the Adreno 660 GPU brings up to 35% faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation. The device is said to pack in 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, we expect the device to come in other variants as well.

Further, the device is said to feature a quad-camera set up on the rear in a new circular camera module. From the images, it looks very similar to the Xiaomi Mi 10i. The device will also be the first from the brand to sport a circular camera module. For now, we do not know the camera specs. For context, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 sports a 48MP quad-camera setup. The Realme Race with model number RMX2202 will run on Realme UI 2.0 on top of Android 11 out of the box.

The Realme Race could also sport 125W fast charging which was showcased by the company last year. And, as the tipster suggests the device could bring in a better cooling system. For context, the Reno Ace 2 packs in 4000mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. The next best offering from Realme after the 65W fast charge is the 125W fast charging.

For now, there is no official on the launch date of the device. The device is likely to launch in China first and it is also expected to arrive in India later.